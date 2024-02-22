Stock FRE FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Equities

FRE

DE0005785604

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 08:04:28 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
25.6 EUR -2.27% Intraday chart for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA -3.00% -8.98%
01:42pm FRESENIUS : A good ending does not allow for extreme optimism in 2024 Alphavalue
12:08pm FRESENIUS SE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

FRESENIUS : A good ending does not allow for extreme optimism in 2024 Alphavalue
FRESENIUS SE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Solution for transparency and financing at hospitals DP
Health Care Down on a Mixed Growth View -- Health Care Roundup DJ
FRESENIUS : A strong year ending provides good momentum for 2024 Alphavalue
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Fresenius gives up profits again - 'Outlook conservative' DP
FRESENIUS SE : Barclays gives a Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
FRESENIUS SE : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating ZD
Fresenius regains its confidence thanks to a radical cure DP
FRESENIUS SE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research ZD
SA's Competition Tribunal OKs Life Healthcare / Fresenius Medical Care's Unit Deal With Conditions RE
Fresenius jumps significantly - 'Outlook conservative' DP
U.S. Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Germany's Fresenius Forecasts Revenue Growth in FY24 MT
FRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Fresenius: 13% drop in annual net profit CF
FRESENIUS SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Fresenius weak ahead of the day - disappointing outlook DP
Healthcare group Fresenius tops Q4 operating profit expectations RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Fed Minutes, Nvidia Results Eyed DJ
FMC on the slide - 'Margin only positive at first glance' DP

Chart Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA specializes in designing, producing, and selling medical drugs, equipment, and devices used in clinical hospitalization and at home. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - dialysis treatment (46.9%; Fresenius Medical Care): sales of equipment for hemodialysis, pediatric dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, dialysis services, etc.; - hospital administration and engineering (34.1%; Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Helios): management of technical facilities and medical equipment, hospital management, design and production of medical equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, etc.; - perfusion and clinical nutrition (19%; Fresenius Kabi): sales of parenteral and oral nutrition products, perfusion and vascular filling equipment, transfusion materials, generic injectable products, home medical assistance services in the areas of perfusion, nutrition, and oxygen therapy, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (43.8%), North America (39.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.1%), Latin America (5.4%) and Africa (1.3%).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-05-07 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
26.2 EUR
Average target price
38.12 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+45.49%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services

1st Jan change Capi.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
-8.98% 15 957 M $
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., Ltd.
-8.03% 18 879 M $
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES Stock Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
+2.70% 12 612 M $
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED Stock Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
+18.67% 11 723 M $
IHH HEALTHCARE Stock IHH Healthcare
+2.82% 11 386 M $
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED Stock Ramsay Health Care Limited
-3.48% 7 552 M $
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock Encompass Health Corporation
+11.71% 7 471 M $
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. Stock The Ensign Group, Inc.
+9.55% 6 910 M $
MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY Stock Mouwasat Medical Services Company
+12.88% 6 730 M $
DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY Stock Dallah Healthcare Company
+7.68% 4 819 M $
Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services
