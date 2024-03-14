The healthcare industry offers tremendous opportunities. It is growing structurally, yet at the same time facing the challenge of having to use resources more efficiently.

A demographic shift is taking place: in many regions of the world, the population is aging and the number of people with chronic diseases is increasing. The importance of health equity - that is to say, fair, affordable, and high- quality healthcare for all people - is rightly growing. Health awareness has improved among many people, too.

At the same time, great progress has been made in rec- ognizing, treating, and curing diseases that were until recently considered incurable. This is thanks to disruptive changes such as cell and gene research in biology, technological advances in AI and robotics, and ever greater quantities of usable data.

We have realigned our company to the #FutureFresenius strategy and are now focusing on simplifying the structure, sharpening our focus, and enhancing performance. Fresenius previously had a complex corporate structure. In today's fast-paced world, we must be faster and more focused. Only by improving Fresenius can we fulfil our mission and thus improve people's health.