Operating Companies

Investment Companies

Fresenius is a global healthcare company. We offer system-critical products and services for therapies for care of critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius comprises the Operating Companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as the Investment Companies Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Medical Care.

2

€ in millions

Revenue and earnings

Revenue 1

EBITDA 1,2

EBIT 1,2

Net income 1,2,3

Depreciation and amortization 1,2

Earnings per share in € 1,2,3

Cash flow and balance sheet

Operating cash flow 1

Free cash flow before acquisitions, dividends and lease liabilities 1

Free cash flow after acquisitions, dividends and lease liabilities 1

Cash conversion rate 1

Total assets

Non-current assets

Equity 4

Equity ratio 4

Net debt 1

Net debt / EBITDA1,2,5

Investments 1,6

Profitability

EBIT margin 1,2

Return on invested capital (ROIC)1,2

Dividend per share in €

Employees (December 31) 1

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

22,299

21,532

19,969

18,476

17,993

3,422

3,315

3,353

3,042

3,191

2,262

2,190

2,337

2,113

2,332

1,505

1,729

1,867

1,796

1,879

1,160

1,125

1,016

929

859

2.67

3.08

3.35

3.22

3.37

2,131

2,031

2,589

2,316

1,696

1,024

942

1,401

986

376

115

-318

388

18

- 394

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.5

45,284

76,400

71,962

66,646

67,006

32,764

58,121

54,501

50,874

51,742

19,651

32,218

29,288

26,023

26,580

43%

42%

41%

39%

40%

13,268

13,316

12,650

13,021

12,980

3.76

3.80

3.64

4.12

3.93

1,346

2,015

1,635

1,841

1,664

10.1%

10.2%

11.7%

11.4%

13.0%

5.2%

5.6%

6.2%

5.9%

6.7%

-

0.92

0.92

0.88

0.84

193,865

188,876

185,827

178,140

165,834

  1. Prior-yearfigures have been adjusted due to the application of IFRS 5 to the deconsolidated operations of Fresenius Medical Care
  2. Before special items
  3. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; before special items
  4. Including noncontrolling interests
  5. At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions / divestitures, including lease liabilities, including Fresenius Medical Care dividend
  6. Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets, acquisitions

For a detailed overview of special items please see the reconciliation tables on pages 64 to 67.

TARGETS, RESULTS, AND OUTLOOK

TARGETS 2023 1

RESULTS 2023

OUTLOOK 2024

Fresenius Group

Growth in a mid-single-digit

6% 

3% to 6%

Revenue growth ex FMC (organic)

percentage range

(base: €21,776 m)

Broadly flat

2% 

4% to 8%

EBIT growth ex FMC (in constant currency) 2

(base: €2,220 m)

Liquidity and capital management

Cash conversion rate ex FMC

Below 1

1 

Around 1

Net debt / EBITDA ex FMC3

Below 4.0×

3.76x

3.0 to 3.5x

Capital efficiency

Return on invested capital (ROIC) ex FMC2,4

Around 5%

5.2% 

Within a range of 5.4% to 6.0%

  1. Updated in October 2023
  2. Before special items
  3. At average expected exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions / divestitures; before special items, including lease liabilities
  4. Pro forma acquisitions

For a detailed overview of special items please see the reconciliation tables on pages 64 to 67.

TARGETS, RESULTS, AND OUTLOOK

TARGETS 2023 1 

RESULTS 2023

OUTLOOK 2024

Operating and Investment Companies

Fresenius Kabi

Mid-single-

Mid-single-digit

Revenue growth

7%

percentage growth

(organic)

digit percentage growth

(base: €8,009 m)

Around 14%

Around 15%

(structural margin band:

(structural margin band:

14.3%

14% to 17%;

EBIT margin 2

of 14% - 17%)

base: €1,145 m)

Fresenius Helios

Mid-single-digit

Low-to-mid-single-digit

Revenue growth

5%

percentage growth

(organic)

percentage growth

(base: €11,952 m)

Within structural

Within the structural

EBIT margin band

10 .0%

margin band of 9% to 11%

EBIT margin 2

of 9% - 11%

(base: €1,190 m)

Fresenius Vamed

Low-to-mid-single-digit

Mid-single-digit

Revenue growth

1%

percentage growth

(organic)

percentage growth

(base: €2,201 m)

Clearly below structural

1% to 2%-points below the

EBIT margin band

-0.7%

structural margin band

EBIT margin 2

of 4% - 6%

of 4% to 6% (base: -€16 m)

  1. Updated in October 2023
  2. Before special items

For a detailed overview of special items please see the reconciliation tables on pages 64 to 67.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Group in figures
  2. Targets, results, and outlook
  1. To our shareholders
  2. Letter to our shareholders
  1. Management Board
  2. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Fresenius share
  1. Group Management Report
  2. Fundamental information about the Group
    26 The Group's business model
    31 Strategy and goals
    36 Corporate performance criteria
    42 Research and development
    48 Employees
    49 Change to the Supervisory Board
    49 Change to the Management Board
    50 Procurement
    50 Quality management
    50 Responsibility, environmental management, and sustainabil- ity

51 Economic report

51 Macroeconomic conditions

51 Healthcare industry

56 Overall business development

59 Results of operations, financial position, assets and liabilities

79 Overall assessment of the business situation

79 Outlook

79 General and mid-term outlook

80 Healthcare sector and markets

84 Group revenue and earnings

84 Revenue and earnings by business segment

85 Expenses

85 Tax rate

85 Cost and efficiency program

85 Liquidity and capital management

86 Investments

86 Capital structure

86 Dividend

86 Non-financial targets

87

Opportunities and risk report

204

Corporate Governance

360

Responsibility statement

87

Opportunities management

205

Corporate Governance Declaration

87

Significant characteristics of

220

Further information on

the Fresenius risk manage-

Corporate Governance

361

Auditor's report

ment system and entire inter-

222

Compensation report

nal control system

91 Assessment of the overall risk

369

Further information

situation

261

Consolidated financial statements

370

Boards

91 Risks affecting the one-year

262

Consolidated statement of income

370

Supervisory Board

forecast period

263

Consolidated statement of

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

92

Risk areas

comprehensive income

372

Management Board

264

Consolidated statement

Fresenius Management SE

of financial position

373

Supervisory Board

102

Separate

265

Consolidated statement

Fresenius Management SE

Group Non-Financial Report

of cash flows

374

Glossary

103

Strategy and management

267

Consolidated statement

379

Imprint

116

Well-being of the patient

of changes in equity

380

Financial Calendar

132

Innovation

269

Consolidated segment reporting

380

Fresenius share / ADR

137

Digital transformation

380

Contact

142

Cybersecurity

146

Employees

271

Notes

157

Occupational health and safety

272

General notes

164

Diversity and equal opportunities

295

Notes on the consolidated

169

Compliance and Integrity

statement of income

184

Environment

302 Notes on the consolidated

194

Further key figures

statement of financial

199

Report profile

position

201

Independent practitioner's report

327

Other notes

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

  1. Letter to our shareholders
  1. Management Board
  2. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Fresenius share

LETTER TO

OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

The healthcare industry is not only of fundamental importance to people's well-being, but also a highly attractive economic sector: nowhere are more investments currently being made. Healthcare is the most ­exciting field of activity right now for future technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Fresenius is at the heart of healthcare and will continue to draw on these developments in the future to further strengthen its position as a leading therapy-focused company. In the 2023 fiscal year, we achieved important milestones and shall maintain the high pace of implementation in the coming years.

Michael Sen

Chairman of the Management Board

The healthcare industry offers tremendous opportunities. It is growing structurally, yet at the same time facing the challenge of having to use resources more efficiently.

A demographic shift is taking place: in many regions of the world, the population is aging and the number of people with chronic diseases is increasing. The importance of health equity - that is to say, fair, affordable, and high- quality healthcare for all people - is rightly growing. Health awareness has improved among many people, too.

At the same time, great progress has been made in rec- ognizing, treating, and curing diseases that were until recently considered incurable. This is thanks to disruptive changes such as cell and gene research in biology, technological advances in AI and robotics, and ever greater quantities of usable data.

We have realigned our company to the #FutureFresenius strategy and are now focusing on simplifying the structure, sharpening our focus, and enhancing performance. Fresenius previously had a complex corporate structure. In today's fast-paced world, we must be faster and more focused. Only by improving Fresenius can we fulfil our mission and thus improve people's health.

Humans and machines for optimal therapy: robot-assisted surgery enables greater precision and therefore a faster recovery.

Simplified structure

We have reduced complexity and created transparency and flexibility. Fresenius completed the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) at the end of November 2023. This historic step offers both companies tremendous advantages: decisions are now made faster and more effi- ciently. The management teams can concentrate on their respective core business. Capital allocation has improved. FMC is no longer part of the fully consolidated subsidiaries of Fresenius. The latter continues to hold a 32 percent stake in of FMC's share capital however and therefore has a vested interest in its value-preserving development.

  • Great progress has been made in recognizing, treating, and curing diseases that were until recently considered incurable. «

Sharper focus

We are now concentrating on our operating companies Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Kabi. Both businesses afford attractive market positions and good growth oppor- tunities. We manage FMC and the hospital and healthcare provider Fresenius Vamed as investment companies. At the same time, we are divesting ourselves of businesses for which we are no longer the "best owner." We have sold our hospital business in Peru and the Eugin chain of fertility clinics, for example.

With Fresenius Helios in Germany and Quirónsalud in Spain, Fresenius is Europe's leading private hospital operator and treats around 26 million patients every year. Two things that makes us proud: in 2023, Newsweek magazine voted five Quirónsalud clinics among the world's best ­specialized hospitals. And Wirtschaftswoche business magazine named Fresenius Helios the top healthcare provider in Germany in the "Regional clinic/hospital groups" category.

A few examples of innovations:

  • At Quirónsalud, digital solutions already support a large part of the patient journey. The Casiopea platform developed in-house is used to assign patients to the right location and to initiate the correct course of treat- ment before a patient has even visited the doctor or clinic. Overall, the outcome is better coordinated pro- cesses, more pleasant treatment paths, and more suc- cessful therapies.
  • AI applications and digital solutions are also increasingly being integrated into everyday clinical practice at our Fresenius Helios facilities in Germany. Thanks to AI, for

example in the analysis of radiological images or use of robots during minimally invasive procedures, diagnoses and medical interventions are becoming more precise and efficient. This is good for both the medical quality and the company's economic success.

Fresenius Kabi is successfully implementing the Vision 2026 strategy. The generics we produce save healthcare systems around the world substantial sums of money and make high-quality medicines available to a growing number of people. Seventy percent of the intravenous drugs we deliver to the USA are on the list of essential medicines of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With our portfolio and pipeline of biosimilars, new treatment options with affordable medicines and medical products are constantly becoming available - in 40 countries worldwide already.

  • Fresenius is at the heart of health- care and will continue to draw on these developments in the future to further strengthen its position as a leading therapy-focused company. «

Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, that is to say, biotechnological drugs that are authorized after the patent period of the original active ingredient has expired. They are used to treat autoimmune diseases

or cancer.

Biosimilars from Fresenius Kabi allow more people access to state-of-the-art therapies.

Some highlights at Fresenius Kabi:

  • In 2023, we among others achieved two milestones with our biosimilars: with the launch of Tyenne®, which is used to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, a biosimilar with the active ingredient tocilizumab is now available in the EU for the first time. And in the USA, we significantly expanded the treatment options for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer through the market launches of the two biosimilars Idacio® and Stimufend®.
  • In terms of medical technology, we offer state-of-the-art infusion pump technology with the Ivenix® infusion sys- tem. In the USA, we have signed a multi-year agreement with the renowned U.S. hospital group, the Mayo Clinic, for the supply and service of 10,000 Ivenix® large-volume infusion pumps for its hospitals and clinics.
  • Fresubin® PLANT-BASED Drink, a vegan alternative, complements our extensive range of clinical nutrition and meets the growing demand for plant-based alternatives.

Enhanced performance

With the implementation of our strategy at the start of the year, we also established our Fresenius Financial Frame- work. The main new feature is a focus on returns through clearly defined EBIT margin bands for the business segments and capital returns at Group level.

