Progress on #FutureFresenius:
Operating Companies showing consistent performance, Group simplification delivered
Bad Homburg, 2 August 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts.
Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
- Business update
- Financial review Q2/23
- #FutureFresenius
H1/Q2: Strong performance and consistent progress with #FutureFresenius
Strong operating performance for Kabi and Helios in H1/23
Group simplification delivered; VAMED turnaround underway
Structural productivity gains accelerating
Board streamlined in line with #FutureFresenius
Divestment processes for select non-core assets progressing well
#FutureFresenius - focus on value creation
Strong Q2/23 at Operating Companies; VAMED restructuring underway
OPERATING COMPANIES
INVESTMENT COMPANY
Revenue
cc growth
Revenue
EBIT
€5.1bn
+9%
€0.5bn
-€20m
EBIT
cc growth
€575m
+5%
- Strong top-line performance
- Cost savings program progressing ahead of schedule
- Both Kabi and Helios within structural margin band
- Combined EBIT margin at 11.3%
- New Governance set up
- Redirection underway
- Re-focusedon the 3 distinct assets
Health
High End
Health Tech
Facility
Services
Engineers
Operations
(HES)
(HTE)
(HFO)
Core of #FutureFresenius plowing ahead
Topline outlook ex-FMC improved; Kabi outlook upgraded at CMD
