Progress on #FutureFresenius:

Operating Companies showing consistent performance, Group simplification delivered

Bad Homburg, 2 August 2023

  1. Business update
  2. Financial review Q2/23
  3. #FutureFresenius

H1/Q2: Strong performance and consistent progress with #FutureFresenius

Strong operating performance for Kabi and Helios in H1/23

Group simplification delivered; VAMED turnaround underway

Structural productivity gains accelerating

Board streamlined in line with #FutureFresenius

Divestment processes for select non-core assets progressing well

#FutureFresenius - focus on value creation

Strong Q2/23 at Operating Companies; VAMED restructuring underway

OPERATING COMPANIES

INVESTMENT COMPANY

Revenue

cc growth

Revenue

EBIT

€5.1bn

+9%

€0.5bn

-€20m

EBIT

cc growth

€575m

+5%

  • Strong top-line performance
  • Cost savings program progressing ahead of schedule
  • Both Kabi and Helios within structural margin band
  • Combined EBIT margin at 11.3%
  • New Governance set up
  • Redirection underway
  • Re-focusedon the 3 distinct assets

Health

High End

Health Tech

Facility

Services

Engineers

Operations

(HES)

(HTE)

(HFO)

Core of #FutureFresenius plowing ahead

Topline outlook ex-FMC improved; Kabi outlook upgraded at CMD

