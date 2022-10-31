Advanced search
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
23.24 EUR   +4.87%
07:42aFresenius : Conference Call Q3/2022 Results
PU
06:28aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Eurozone Inflation Rate Hits New High
DJ
06:26aFRESENIUS SE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
Fresenius : Conference Call Q3/2022 Results

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
Q3/22 - Hitting reset and charting a new course in a challenging market environment

Bad Homburg, 31 October 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts.

Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

2

  1. Business update
  2. Financial review Q3/22
  3. Outlook FY/22
  4. #FutureFresenius

3

Increased uncertainty and volatility exacerbated by macro headwinds dampen outlook

Fresenius Group Net Income: -8%1 Q3 YTD

Revised Group FY/22 guidance:

Continued uncertainty for Q4 2022

Net income decline of

around 10%

Operational performance also underpinning need for reset

All growth rates in constant currency (cc)

Before special items; Net income growth excluding Ivenix and mAbxience acquisitions

Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

4

Continued sales growth yet contracting margin and declining net income Q3/22 key figures

Sales (growth)

EBIT (margin)

Net income (growth)

€10.5bn

€949m

€371m

+5%

9.1%

-19%

All growth rates in constant currency (cc)

Before special items; Net income growth excluding Ivenix and mAbxience acquisitions

Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
