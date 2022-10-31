Fresenius : Conference Call Q3/2022 Results

Q3/22 - Hitting reset and charting a new course in a challenging market environment
Bad Homburg, 31 October 2022
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts.
Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
|
Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability
|
2
-
Business update
-
Financial review Q3/22
-
Outlook FY/22
-
#FutureFresenius
3
Increased uncertainty and volatility exacerbated by macro headwinds dampen outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresenius Group Net Income: -8%1 Q3 YTD
|
Revised Group FY/22 guidance:
|
|
Continued uncertainty for Q4 2022
|
|
Net income decline of
|
|
|
around 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational performance also underpinning need for reset
All growth rates in constant currency (cc)
Before special items; Net income growth excluding Ivenix and mAbxience acquisitions
Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|
Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability
|
4
Continued sales growth yet contracting margin and declining net income Q3/22 key figures
|
Sales (growth)
|
EBIT (margin)
|
Net income (growth)
|
€10.5bn
|
€949m
|
€371m
|
+5%
|
9.1%
|
-19%
All growth rates in constant currency (cc)
Before special items; Net income growth excluding Ivenix and mAbxience acquisitions
Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|
Q3/22 Results, 31 October 2022 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.