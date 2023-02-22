Advanced search
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
22 February 2023
27.72 EUR   -3.93%
Fresenius : FY/2022 Kennzahlen

02/22/2023
#FutureFresenius - Advancing Patient Care

Bad Homburg, 22 February 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts.

Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

2

  1. RESET under way
  2. Financial review FY/22
  3. Financial priorities & Outlook FY/23
  4. #FutureFresenius - 2024 and beyond

3

RESET under way - strategic review completed

  • 2022 numbers delivered, 2023 outlook tough but realistic
    Action on simpler, value-oriented structure
    New management team built
    More rigorous financial framework
    Picking up the pace on costs out and portfolio changes

Momentum towards #FutureFresenius

FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

4

The urgency of a RESET

EBIT Margin (%)

Focus blurred in broad portfolio

13.2

9.8

Complex structures and governance

Returns fading in pursuit of growth

Limited strategic flexibility to invest and grow

ROIC (%)

6.7

5.1

Leverage (x)

3.6

3.7

2019

2022

All figures before special items

FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability

5

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40 871 M 43 615 M 43 615 M
Net income 2022 1 576 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net Debt 2022 23 179 M 24 735 M 24 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 16 249 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 319 691
Free-Float 73,0%
