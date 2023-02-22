Fresenius : FY/2022 Key Figures (XLSX) 02/22/2023 | 05:07am EST Send by mail :

Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this file. This file is provided for convenience purposes only. Reliance shall only be placed on the published investor news and the figures contained therein. Income < back to overview Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS, unaudited) € in millions Q4 / 2022 Q4 / 2021 growth Q1-4 / 2022 Q1-4 / 2021 growth Revenue 10,643 9,966 7% 40,840 37,520 9% Costs of revenue -7,859 -7,254 -8% -30,115 -27,209 -11% Gross profit 2,784 2,712 3% 10,725 10,311 4% Selling, general and administrative expenses -1,820 -1,382 -32% -6,744 -5,453 -24% Other operating income and expenses 207 105 97% Research and development expenses -277 -207 -34% -867 -805 -8% Operating income (EBIT) 687 1,123 -39% 3,321 4,158 -20% Financial result -132 -122 -8% -507 -506 0% Income before income taxes 555 1,001 -45% 2,814 3,652 -23% Income taxes -152 -242 37% -697 -833 16% Net income 403 759 -47% 2,117 2,819 -25% Less noncontrolling interests -148 -260 43% -745 -1,001 26% Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1,2 445 521 -15% 1,729 1,867 -7% Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA1 255 499 -49% 1,372 1,818 -25% Earnings per ordinary share (€)1,2 0.79 0.94 -16% 3.08 3.35 -8% Fully diluted earnings per ordinary share (€)1,2 0.79 0.94 -16% 3.08 3.35 -8% Earnings per ordinary share (€)1 0.45 0.9 -50% 2.44 3.26 -25% Fully diluted earnings per ordinary share (€)1 0.45 0.9 -50% 2.44 3.26 -25% Average number of shares 563,237,277 558,487,143 1% 561,264,305 558,061,878 1% EBITDA2 1,802 1,846 -2% 6,808 6,854 -1% Depreciation and amortization2 750 680 10% 2,804 2,602 8% EBIT2 1,052 1,166 -10% 4,004 4,252 -6% EBITDA margin2 16.9% 18.5% 16.7% 18.3% EBIT margin2 9.9% 11.7% 9.8% 11.3% 1 Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 2 Before special items Reconciliation Group < back to overview Consolidated results for Q4/2022 and FY/2022 as well as for Q4/2021 and FY/2021 include special items. Consolidated results for Q4/2022 and FY/2022 as well as for Q4/2021 and FY/2021 include special items. These concern: Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program (including costs related to FME25 program), impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix as well as hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, and remeasurement Humacyte investment and Net Gain related to InterWell Health. The special items shown within the reconciliation tables are reported in the "Corporate" segment. These concern: Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program (including costs related to FME25 program), impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix as well as hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, and remeasurement Humacyte investment and Net Gain related to InterWell Health. The special items shown within the reconciliation tables are reported in the "Corporate" segment. Fresenius Group Fresenius Group € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/20 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Revenue reported 10,643 9,966 7% 4% Revenue reported 40,840 37,520 9% 4% EBIT reported (after special items) 687 1,123 -39% -42% EBIT reported (after special items) 3,321 4,158 -20% -25% Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 25 -49 Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 23 -49 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 255 92 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 466 143 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 42 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 86 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 18 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 40 - Hyperinflation Turkey 1 - Hyperinflation Turkey 12 - Retroactive duties - - Retroactive duties 9 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 24 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 103 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 0 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health -56 - EBIT (before special items) 1,052 1,166 -10% -14% EBIT (before special items) 4,004 4,252 -6% -11% Net interest reported (after special items) -132 -122 -8% -3% Net interest reported (after special items) -507 -506 0% 5% Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities -25 2 Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities -26 2 Net interest (before special items) -157 -120 -31% -26% Net interest (before special items) -533 -504 -6% 0% Income taxes reported (after special items) -152 -242 37% 36% Income taxes reported (after special items) -697 -833 16% 20% Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities - 14 Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 1 14 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program -55 -15 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program -104 -29 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine -4 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine -8 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix -4 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix -7 - Hyperinflation Turkey 0 - Hyperinflation Turkey 0 - Retroactive duties 2 - Retroactive duties -1 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment -6 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment -27 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 1 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 19 - Income taxes (before special items) -218 -243 10% 10% Income taxes (before special items) -824 -848 3% 7% Noncontrolling interests reported (after special items) -148 -260 43% 49% Noncontrolling interests reported (after special items) -745 -1,001 26% 32% Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program -102 -32 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine -19 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine -35 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix -4 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix -6 - Hyperinflation Turkey 1 - Hyperinflation Turkey -3 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment -12 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment -52 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health -1 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 25 - Noncontrolling interests (before special items) -232 -282 18% 26% Noncontrolling interests (before special items) -918 -1,033 11% 18% Net income reported (after special items)1 255 499 -49% -53% Net income reported (after special items)1 1,372 1,818 -25% -29% Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 0 -33 Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities -2 -33 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 260 82 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 19 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 43 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 10 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 27 - Hyperinflation Turkey 2 - Hyperinflation Turkey 9 - Retroactive duties 2 - Retroactive duties 8 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 6 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 24 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 0 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health -12 - Net income (before special items)1 445 521 -15% -19% Net income (before special items)1 1,729 1,867 -7% -12% 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA KGaA Reconciliation FMC < back to overview Fresenius Medical Care Fresenius Medical Care in € millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) in € millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Revenue reported 4,997 4,647 8% 2% Revenue reported 19,398 17,619 10% 2% EBIT reported (after special items) 352 449 -22% -28% EBIT reported (after special items) 1,512 1,852 -18% -25% Costs related to FME25 program 95 43 Costs related to FME25 program 204 63 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 25 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 49 - Hyperinflation Turkey -1 - Hyperinflation Turkey 5 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 24 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 103 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 0 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health -56 - EBIT (before special items) 495 492 1% -8% EBIT (before special items) 1,817 1,915 -5% -13% Net income reported (after special items)1 139 229 -39% -47% Net income reported (after special items)1 673 969 -31% -37% Costs related to FME25 program 70 34 Costs related to FME25 program 149 49 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 26 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 47 - Hyperinflation Turkey -1 - Hyperinflation Turkey 5 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 18 - Remeasurement Humacyte investment 76 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health 1 - Net Gain related to InterWell Health -37 - Net income (before special items)1 253 263 -4% -14% Net income (before special items)1 913 1,018 -10% -17% 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA KGaA Reconciliation Kabi < back to overview Fresenius Kabi Fresenius Kabi € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Revenue reported 2,036 1,823 12% 8% Revenue reported 7,850 7,193 9% 4% Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 25 -49 Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 23 -49 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 118 32 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 195 58 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 1 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 15 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 18 - Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix 40 - Hyperinflation Turkey 2 - Hyperinflation Turkey 7 - EBIT (before special items) 236 279 -15% -19% EBIT (before special items) 1,080 1,153 -6% -14% Reconciliation Helios < back to overview Fresenius Helios Fresenius Helios € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Revenue reported 3,031 2,882 5% 5% Revenue reported 11,716 10,891 8% 7% Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 0 9 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 0 10 EBIT (before special items) 354 339 4% 5% EBIT (before special items) 1,185 1,127 5% 5% Reconciliation Vamed < back to overview Fresenius Vamed Fresenius Vamed € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Revenue reported 712 748 -5% -5% Revenue reported 2,359 2,297 3% 2% Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 2 0 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 4 0 Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 16 - Impacts related to the war in Ukraine 22 - EBIT (before special items) -9 66 -114% -114% EBIT (before special items) 20 101 -80% -81% Reconciliation Corporate < back to overview Fresenius Corporate Fresenius Corporate € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) € in millions Q1-4 2022 Q1-4 2021 Growth rate Growth rate (cc) Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 40 8 Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 23 12 Retroactive duties - - Retroactive duties 9 - EBIT (before special items) -24 -10 -140% -140% EBIT (before special items) -98 -44 -123% -120% COVID-19-effects < back to overview Estimated COVID-19 effects Q4/2022 Growth cc Estimated as reported COVID impact cc Estimated Growth cc incl. COVID-19 excl. COVID-19 €m Q4/2022 Q4/2021 Q4/2022 Q4/2021 Q4/2022 Q4/2021 Revenue 4% 5% 0% to -1% 0% to -1% 4% to 5% 5% to 6% Net income before special items1 -19% 3% 0% to -4% 0% to -4% -19% to -15% 3% to 7% 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Estimated COVID-19 effects Q1-4/2022 Growth cc Estimated as reported COVID impact cc Estimated Growth cc incl. COVID-19 excl. COVID-19 €m FY/2022 FY/2021 FY/2022 FY/2021 FY/2022 FY/2021 Revenue 4% 5% 0% to -1% 0% to -1% 4% to 5% 5% to 6% Net income before special items1 -12% 5% 4% to 0% -1% to -5% -16% to -12% 6% to 10% 1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Basis for guidance < back to overview Fresenius Group/ Fresenius Medical Care / Fresenius Kabi / Fresenius Helios / Fresenius Vamed Base for Guidance € in millions Fresenius Group Fresenius Medical Care Fresenius Kabi Fresenius Helios Fresenius Vamed Revenue reported (base) 40,840 19,398 7,850 11,716 2,359 EBIT (before special items) 4,004 1,817 Provider Relief Fund (PRF) -277 -277 EBIT (before special items) = Base for Group and FMC guidance 3,727 1,540 1,080 1,185 20 EBIT margin (before special items) = Base for Kabi-, Helios-, Vamed guidance 13.8% 10.1% 0.8% Balance sheet < back to overview € in millions December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change Assets Current assets 18,279 17,461 5% thereof trade accounts receivables 7,008 7,045 -1% thereof inventories 4,833 4,218 15% thereof cash and cash equivalents 2,749 2,764 -1% Non-current assets 58,136 54,501 7% thereof property, plant and equipment 12,919 12,569 3% thereof goodwill and other intangible assets 35,843 32,774 9% thereof right-of-use-assets 5,922 6,014 -2% Total assets 76,415 71,962 6% Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities 44,197 42,674 4% thereof trade accounts payable 207 2,039 2% thereof accruals and other short-term liabilities 10,488 10,594 -1% thereof debt 27,763 27,155 2% thereof lease liabilities 6,592 659 0% Noncontrolling interests 11,803 1,029 15% Total Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shareholders' equity 20,415 18,998 7% Total shareholders' equity 32,218 29,288 10% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 76,415 71,962 6% Cash Flow < back to overview Statement of Cash Flows (IFRS, unaudited) € in millions Q4 / 2022 Q4 / 2021 Growth FY / 2022 FY / 2021 Growth Net income 403 759 -47% 2,117 2,819 -25% Depreciation and amortization 826 745 11% 2,973 2,667 11% Change in working capital and others 595 245 143% -892 -408 -119% Operating cash flow 1,824 1,749 4% 4,198 5,078 -17% Capital expenditure, net -605 -674 10% -1,777 -2,017 12% Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends 1,219 1,075 13% 2,421 3,061 -21% Cash used for acquisitions / proceeds from divestitures -39 -157 75% -830 -800 -4% Dividends paid -73 -77 5% -890 -1,068 17% Free cash flow after acquisitions and dividends 1,107 841 32% 701 1,193 -41% Cash provided by/used for financing activities -364 -480 24% -714 -384 -86% Effect of exchange rates on change in cash and cash equivalents -122 -10 -2 118 -102% Net change in cash and cash equivalents 621 351 77% -15 927 -102% Segment Reporting Q4 < back to overview Segment reporting by business unit Q4/2022 Fresenius Medical Care Fresenius Kabi Fresenius Helios Fresenius Vamed Corporate Fresenius Group € in millions Q4/22 1 Q4/21 2 Growth Q4/22 3 Q4/21 4 Growth Q4/22 5 Q4/21 5 Growth Q4/22 6 Q4/215 Growth Q4/22 7 Q4/21 8 Growth Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth Revenue 4,997 4,647 8% 2,036 1,823 12% 3,031 2,882 5% 712 748 -5% -133 -134 1% 10,643 9,966 7% thereof contribution to consolidated sales 4,979 4,632 7% 2,019 1,804 12% 3,023 2,872 5% 623 657 -5% 0 1 -100% 10,643 9,966 7% thereof intercompany sales 18 15 20% 17 19 -11% 8 10 -20% 89 91 -2% -133 -135 1% - - contribution to consolidated sales 47 46 19 18 28 29 6 7 0 0 1 1 EBITDA 918 891 3% 404 407 -1% 485 466 4% 16 91 -82% -310 13 -- 1,513 1,868 -19% Depreciation and amortization 423 399 6% 168 128 31% 131 127 3% 25 25 0% 79 66 20% 826 745 11% EBIT 495 492 1% 236 279 -15% 354 339 4% -9 66 -114% -389 -53 -- 687 1,123 -39% Net interest -75 -66 -13% -23 -10 -130% -48 -48 0% -7 -3 -133% 21 5 -- -132 -122 -8% Income taxes -111 -88 -29% -3 -79 96% -67 -60 -12% 5 -13 138% 24 -2 -- -152 -242 37% Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 253 262 -4% 206 178 16% 236 227 4% -14 49 -129% -426 -217 -96% 255 499 -49% Operating cash flow 599 669 -10% 298 335 -11% 956 609 57% 12 128 -91% -41 8 -- 1,824 1,749 4% Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends 398 401 -1% 102 165 -38% 729 383 90% 59 106 -44% -69 20 -- 1,219 1,075 13% Capital expenditure 229 266 -14% 201 186 8% 230 227 1% 48 23 109% 5 -12 142% 713 690 3% Acquisitions 29 262 -132% 11 0 1 15 -93% 2 0 -- 0 1 -100% 43 278 -85% Research and development expenses 57 68 -17% 207 152 36% 1 1 0% - - 13 -14 193% 277 207 34% Key figures EBITDA margin 18.4% 19.2% 19.8% 22.3% 16.0% 16.2% 2.2% 12.2% 16.9% 9 18.5% 4 EBIT margin 9.9% 10.6% 11.6% 15.3% 11.7% 11.8% -1.3% 8.8% 9.9% 9 11.7% 4 Depreciation and amortization in % of revenue 8.5% 8.6% 8.3% 7.0% 4.3% 4.4% 3.5% 3.3% 7.8% 7.5% Operating cash flow in % of revenue 12.0% 14.4% 14.6% 18.4% 31.5% 21.1% 1.7% 17.1% 17.1% 17.5% 1 Before costs related to FME25 program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health 2 Before costs related to FME25 program 3 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix and hyperinflation Turkey 4 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities 5 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 6 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and impacts related to the war in Ukraine 7 After expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment, net gain related to InterWell Health, revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and retroactive duties 8 After expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase liabilities 9 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment, net gain related to InterWell Health and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities Segment Reporting Q1-4 < back to overview Segment reporting by business unit Q1-4/2022 Fresenius Medical Care Fresenius Kabi Fresenius Helios Fresenius Vamed Corporate Fresenius Group € in millions Q1-4/22 1 Q1-4/21 2 Growth Q1-4/22 3 Q1-4/21 4 Growth Q1-4/22 5 Q1-4/21 5 Growth Q1-4/22 6 Q1-4/21 5 Growth Q1-4/22 7 Q1-4/21 8 Growth Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth Revenue 19,398 17,619 10% 785 7,193 9% 11,716 10,891 8% 2,359 2,297 3% -483 -480 -8% 4,084 3,752 3% thereof contribution to consolidated sales 19,332 1,757 10% 7,779 7,126 9% 1,169 10,862 8% 2,039 196 4% 0 0 0% 4,084 3,752 3% thereof intercompany sales 66 49 35% 71 67 6% 26 29 -10% 320 337 -5% -483 -482 -8% - - contribution to consolidated sales 47 47 19 19 29 29 5 5 0 0 1 1 EBITDA 3,518 3,501 0% 1,576 1,601 -2% 169 16 6% 118 191 -38% -608 -68 -8% 6,294 6,825 -4% Depreciation and amortization 1,701 1,586 7% 496 448 11% 505 473 7% 98 90 9% 173 70 -65% 2,973 2,667 -2% EBIT 1,817 1,915 -5% 108 1,153 -6% 1,185 1,127 5% 20 101 -80% -781 -138 48% 3,321 4,158 -5% Net interest -292 -280 -4% -59 -58 -2% -182 -184 1% -13 -10 -30% 39 26 -- -507 -506 23% Income taxes -390 -367 -7% -185 -259 29% -220 -199 -11% 0 -20 100% 98 12 0% -697 -833 8% Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 913 1,018 -10% 780 778 0% 766 728 5% 1 67 -99% -1,088 -773 26% 1,372 1,818 7% Operating cash flow 2,167 2,489 -13% 841 1,203 -30% 1,367 1,204 14% -44 151 -129% -133 31 157% 4,198 5,078 -22% Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends 148 166 -11% 323 659 -51% 813 637 28% -25 72 -135% -170 33 144% 2,421 3,061 -27% Total assets1 35,754 34,367 4% 16,745 14,698 14% 21,337 20,891 2% 2,887 2,795 3% -308 -789 -34% 76,415 71,962 8% Debt1 13,213 1,332 -1% 4,195 4,159 1% 7,811 8,059 -3% 885 721 23% 1,659 896 -25% 27,763 27,155 5% Other operating liabilities1 6,156 6,199 -1% 3,842 325 18% 3,424 3,176 8% 994 994 0% 349 385 0% 14,765 14,004 5% Capital expenditure 724 854 -15% 509 532 -4% 560 568 -1% 79 80 -1% 14 -2 -109% 1,886 2,032 -15% Acquisitions 746 628 19% 734 1 -- 82 453 -82% 17 1 -- 0 2 -- 1,579 1,085 20% Research and development expenses 222 221 0% 629 595 6% 3 3 0% - - 13 -14 -- 867 805 7% Employees (per capita on balance sheet date)1 128,044 130,251 -2% 42,063 41,397 2% 1,257 123,484 2% 20,184 19,721 2% 929 1,225 -2% 31,692 316,078 2% Key figures EBITDA margin 18.1% 19.9% 20.1% 22.3% 14.4% 14.7% 5.0% 8.3% 16.7% 9 18.3% 4 EBIT margin 9.4% 10.9% 13.8% 16.0% 10.1% 10.3% 0.8% 4.4% 9.8% 9 11.3% 4 Depreciation and amortization in % of sales 8.8% 9.0% 6.3% 6.2% 4.3% 4.3% 4.2% 3.9% 7.3% 7.1% Operating cash flow in % of sales 11.2% 14.1% 10.7% 16.7% 11.7% 11.1% -1.9% 6.6% 10.3% 13.5% ROOA1 5.3% 6.2% 7.9% 9.4% 6.0% 5.9% 0.8% 4.3% 5.7% 10 6.5% 11 1 Before costs related to FME25 program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health 2 Before costs related to FME25 program 3 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix and hyperinflation Turkey 4 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 5 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 6 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and impacts related to the war in Ukraine 7 After revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health 8 After revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program 9 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health 10 The underlying pro forma EBIT does not include revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health 11 The underlying pro forma EBIT does not include revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program. Revenue by business segment < back to overview Revenue by business segment € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth at actual rates Currency translation effects Growth at constant rates Organic growth Acquisitions Divestitures % of total revenue1 Fresenius Medical Care 4,997 4,647 8% 6% 2% 2% 0% 0% 47% Fresenius Kabi 2,036 1,823 12% 4% 8% 7% 2% -1% 19% Fresenius Helios 3,031 2,882 5% 0% 5% 5% 1% -1% 28% Fresenius Vamed 712 748 -5% 0% -5% -5% 1% -1% 6% Total 10,643 9,966 7% 3% 4% 3% 1% 0% 100% 1 Related to the respective external revenue of the business segments. Consolidation effects and corporate entities are not taken into account. Therefore, aggregation to total Group revenue is not possible. € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth at actual rates Currency translation effects Growth at constant rates Organic growth Acquisitions Divestitures % of total revenue1 Fresenius Medical Care 19,398 17,619 10% 8% 2% 2% 1% -1% 47% Fresenius Kabi 785 7,193 9% 5% 4% 3% 1% 0% 19% Fresenius Helios 11,716 10,891 8% 1% 7% 6% 2% -1% 29% Fresenius Vamed 2,359 2,297 3% 1% 2% 2% 1% -1% 5% Total 4,084 3,752 9% 5% 4% 3% 1% 0% 100% 1 Related to the respective external revenue of the business segments. Consolidation effects and corporate entities are not taken into account. Therefore, aggregation to total Group revenue is not possible. Revenue by region < back to overview Revenue by region € in millions Q4/22 Q4/21 Growth at actual rates Currency translation effects Growth at constant rates Organic growth Acquisitions Divestitures % of total revenue North America 4,205 3,753 12% 12% 0% 0% 0% 0% 40% Europe 4,699 4,447 6% 0% 6% 6% 1% -1% 44% Asia-Pacific 1,036 1,082 -4% 0% -4% -4% 1% -1% 10% Latin America 547 494 11% -20% 31% 27% 4% 0% 5% Africa 156 190 -18% -1% -17% -17% 0% 0% 1% Total 10,643 9,966 7% 3% 4% 3% 1% 0% 100% € in millions Q1-4/22 Q1-4/21 Growth at actual rates Currency translation effects Growth at constant rates Organic growth Acquisitions Divestitures % of total revenue North America 16,106 14,354 12% 12% 0% -1% 1% 0% 40% Europe 17,877 16,885 6% 0% 6% 5% 1% 0% 44% Asia-Pacific 4,141 3,949 5% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10% Latin America 2,182 183 19% -3% 22% 19% 3% 0% 5% Africa 534 502 6% 0% 6% 6% 0% 0% 1% Total 4,084 3,752 9% 5% 4% 3% 1% 0% 100% Attachments Original Link

