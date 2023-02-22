Fresenius : FY/2022 Key Figures (XLSX)

This file contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this file.
This file is provided for convenience purposes only. Reliance shall only be placed on the published investor news and the figures contained therein.
Income
Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS, unaudited)
€ in millions
Q4 / 2022
Q4 / 2021
growth
Q1-4 / 2022
Q1-4 / 2021
growth
Revenue
10,643
9,966
7%
40,840
37,520
9%
Costs of revenue
-7,859
-7,254
-8%
-30,115
-27,209
-11%
Gross profit
2,784
2,712
3%
10,725
10,311
4%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-1,820
-1,382
-32%
-6,744
-5,453
-24%
Other operating income and expenses
207
105
97%
Research and development expenses
-277
-207
-34%
-867
-805
-8%
Operating income (EBIT)
687
1,123
-39%
3,321
4,158
-20%
Financial result
-132
-122
-8%
-507
-506
0%
Income before income taxes
555
1,001
-45%
2,814
3,652
-23%
Income taxes
-152
-242
37%
-697
-833
16%
Net income
403
759
-47%
2,117
2,819
-25%
Less noncontrolling interests
-148
-260
43%
-745
-1,001
26%
Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1,2
445
521
-15%
1,729
1,867
-7%
Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA1
255
499
-49%
1,372
1,818
-25%
Earnings per ordinary share (€)1,2
0.79
0.94
-16%
3.08
3.35
-8%
Fully diluted earnings per ordinary share (€)1,2
0.79
0.94
-16%
3.08
3.35
-8%
Earnings per ordinary share (€)1
0.45
0.9
-50%
2.44
3.26
-25%
Fully diluted earnings per ordinary share (€)1
0.45
0.9
-50%
2.44
3.26
-25%
Average number of shares
563,237,277
558,487,143
1%
561,264,305
558,061,878
1%
EBITDA2
1,802
1,846
-2%
6,808
6,854
-1%
Depreciation and amortization2
750
680
10%
2,804
2,602
8%
EBIT2
1,052
1,166
-10%
4,004
4,252
-6%
EBITDA margin2
16.9%
18.5%
16.7%
18.3%
EBIT margin2
9.9%
11.7%
9.8%
11.3%
1 Net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
2 Before special items
Reconciliation Group
Consolidated results for Q4/2022 and FY/2022 as well as for Q4/2021 and FY/2021 include special items. These concern: Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program (including costs related to FME25 program), impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix as well as hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, and remeasurement Humacyte investment and Net Gain related to InterWell Health. The special items shown within the reconciliation tables are reported in the "Corporate" segment.
Fresenius Group
Fresenius Group
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/20
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Revenue reported
10,643
9,966
7%
4%
Revenue reported
40,840
37,520
9%
4%
EBIT reported (after special items)
687
1,123
-39%
-42%
EBIT reported (after special items)
3,321
4,158
-20%
-25%
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
25
-49
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
23
-49
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
255
92
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
466
143
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
42
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
86
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
18
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
40
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
1
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
12
-
Retroactive duties
-
-
Retroactive duties
9
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
24
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
103
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
0
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
-56
-
EBIT (before special items)
1,052
1,166
-10%
-14%
EBIT (before special items)
4,004
4,252
-6%
-11%
Net interest reported (after special items)
-132
-122
-8%
-3%
Net interest reported (after special items)
-507
-506
0%
5%
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
-25
2
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
-26
2
Net interest (before special items)
-157
-120
-31%
-26%
Net interest (before special items)
-533
-504
-6%
0%
Income taxes reported (after special items)
-152
-242
37%
36%
Income taxes reported (after special items)
-697
-833
16%
20%
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
-
14
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
1
14
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
-55
-15
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
-104
-29
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
-4
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
-8
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
-4
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
-7
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
0
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
0
-
Retroactive duties
2
-
Retroactive duties
-1
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
-6
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
-27
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
1
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
19
-
Income taxes (before special items)
-218
-243
10%
10%
Income taxes (before special items)
-824
-848
3%
7%
Noncontrolling interests reported (after special items)
-148
-260
43%
49%
Noncontrolling interests reported (after special items)
-745
-1,001
26%
32%
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
-102
-32
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
-19
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
-35
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
-4
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
-6
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
1
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
-3
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
-12
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
-52
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
-1
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
25
-
Noncontrolling interests (before special items)
-232
-282
18%
26%
Noncontrolling interests (before special items)
-918
-1,033
11%
18%
Net income reported (after special items)1
255
499
-49%
-53%
Net income reported (after special items)1
1,372
1,818
-25%
-29%
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
0
-33
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
-2
-33
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
260
82
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
19
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
43
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
10
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
27
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
2
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
9
-
Retroactive duties
2
-
Retroactive duties
8
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
6
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
24
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
0
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
-12
-
Net income (before special items)1
445
521
-15%
-19%
Net income (before special items)1
1,729
1,867
-7%
-12%
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Reconciliation FMC
Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care
in € millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
in € millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Revenue reported
4,997
4,647
8%
2%
Revenue reported
19,398
17,619
10%
2%
EBIT reported (after special items)
352
449
-22%
-28%
EBIT reported (after special items)
1,512
1,852
-18%
-25%
Costs related to FME25 program
95
43
Costs related to FME25 program
204
63
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
25
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
49
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
-1
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
5
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
24
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
103
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
0
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
-56
-
EBIT (before special items)
495
492
1%
-8%
EBIT (before special items)
1,817
1,915
-5%
-13%
Net income reported (after special items)1
139
229
-39%
-47%
Net income reported (after special items)1
673
969
-31%
-37%
Costs related to FME25 program
70
34
Costs related to FME25 program
149
49
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
26
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
47
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
-1
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
5
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
18
-
Remeasurement Humacyte investment
76
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
1
-
Net Gain related to InterWell Health
-37
-
Net income (before special items)1
253
263
-4%
-14%
Net income (before special items)1
913
1,018
-10%
-17%
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Reconciliation Kabi
Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Revenue reported
2,036
1,823
12%
8%
Revenue reported
7,850
7,193
9%
4%
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
25
-49
Revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
23
-49
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
118
32
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
195
58
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
1
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
15
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
18
-
Transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix
40
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
2
-
Hyperinflation Turkey
7
-
EBIT (before special items)
236
279
-15%
-19%
EBIT (before special items)
1,080
1,153
-6%
-14%
Reconciliation Helios
Fresenius Helios
Fresenius Helios
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Revenue reported
3,031
2,882
5%
5%
Revenue reported
11,716
10,891
8%
7%
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
0
9
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
0
10
EBIT (before special items)
354
339
4%
5%
EBIT (before special items)
1,185
1,127
5%
5%
Reconciliation Vamed
Fresenius Vamed
Fresenius Vamed
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Revenue reported
712
748
-5%
-5%
Revenue reported
2,359
2,297
3%
2%
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
2
0
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
4
0
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
16
-
Impacts related to the war in Ukraine
22
-
EBIT (before special items)
-9
66
-114%
-114%
EBIT (before special items)
20
101
-80%
-81%
Reconciliation Corporate
Fresenius Corporate
Fresenius Corporate
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
€ in millions
Q1-4 2022
Q1-4 2021
Growth rate
Growth rate (cc)
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
40
8
Expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
23
12
Retroactive duties
-
-
Retroactive duties
9
-
EBIT (before special items)
-24
-10
-140%
-140%
EBIT (before special items)
-98
-44
-123%
-120%
COVID-19-effects
Estimated COVID-19 effects Q4/2022
Growth cc
Estimated
as reported
COVID impact cc
Estimated Growth cc
incl. COVID-19
excl. COVID-19
€m
Q4/2022
Q4/2021
Q4/2022
Q4/2021
Q4/2022
Q4/2021
Revenue
4%
5%
0% to -1%
0% to -1%
4% to 5%
5% to 6%
Net income before special items1
-19%
3%
0% to -4%
0% to -4%
-19% to -15%
3% to 7%
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Estimated COVID-19 effects Q1-4/2022
Growth cc
Estimated
as reported
COVID impact cc
Estimated Growth cc
incl. COVID-19
excl. COVID-19
€m
FY/2022
FY/2021
FY/2022
FY/2021
FY/2022
FY/2021
Revenue
4%
5%
0% to -1%
0% to -1%
4% to 5%
5% to 6%
Net income before special items1
-12%
5%
4% to 0%
-1% to -5%
-16% to -12%
6% to 10%
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Basis for guidance
Fresenius Group/ Fresenius Medical Care / Fresenius Kabi / Fresenius Helios / Fresenius Vamed
Base for Guidance
€ in millions
Fresenius Group
Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Helios
Fresenius Vamed
Revenue reported (base)
40,840
19,398
7,850
11,716
2,359
EBIT (before special items)
4,004
1,817
Provider Relief Fund (PRF)
-277
-277
EBIT (before special items) = Base for Group and FMC guidance
3,727
1,540
1,080
1,185
20
EBIT margin (before special items) = Base for Kabi-, Helios-, Vamed guidance
13.8%
10.1%
0.8%
Balance sheet
€ in millions
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Assets
Current assets
18,279
17,461
5%
thereof trade accounts receivables
7,008
7,045
-1%
thereof inventories
4,833
4,218
15%
thereof cash and cash equivalents
2,749
2,764
-1%
Non-current assets
58,136
54,501
7%
thereof property, plant and equipment
12,919
12,569
3%
thereof goodwill and other intangible assets
35,843
32,774
9%
thereof right-of-use-assets
5,922
6,014
-2%
Total assets
76,415
71,962
6%
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
44,197
42,674
4%
thereof trade accounts payable
207
2,039
2%
thereof accruals and other short-term liabilities
10,488
10,594
-1%
thereof debt
27,763
27,155
2%
thereof lease liabilities
6,592
659
0%
Noncontrolling interests
11,803
1,029
15%
Total Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shareholders' equity
20,415
18,998
7%
Total shareholders' equity
32,218
29,288
10%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
76,415
71,962
6%
Cash Flow
Statement of Cash Flows (IFRS, unaudited)
€ in millions
Q4 / 2022
Q4 / 2021
Growth
FY / 2022
FY / 2021
Growth
Net income
403
759
-47%
2,117
2,819
-25%
Depreciation and amortization
826
745
11%
2,973
2,667
11%
Change in working capital and others
595
245
143%
-892
-408
-119%
Operating cash flow
1,824
1,749
4%
4,198
5,078
-17%
Capital expenditure, net
-605
-674
10%
-1,777
-2,017
12%
Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends
1,219
1,075
13%
2,421
3,061
-21%
Cash used for acquisitions / proceeds from divestitures
-39
-157
75%
-830
-800
-4%
Dividends paid
-73
-77
5%
-890
-1,068
17%
Free cash flow after acquisitions and dividends
1,107
841
32%
701
1,193
-41%
Cash provided by/used for financing activities
-364
-480
24%
-714
-384
-86%
Effect of exchange rates on change in cash and cash equivalents
-122
-10
-2
118
-102%
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
621
351
77%
-15
927
-102%
Segment Reporting Q4
Segment reporting by business unit Q4/2022
Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Helios
Fresenius Vamed
Corporate
Fresenius Group
€ in millions
Q4/22
1
Q4/21
2
Growth
Q4/22
3
Q4/21
4
Growth
Q4/22
5
Q4/21
5
Growth
Q4/22
6
Q4/215
Growth
Q4/22
7
Q4/21
8
Growth
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth
Revenue
4,997
4,647
8%
2,036
1,823
12%
3,031
2,882
5%
712
748
-5%
-133
-134
1%
10,643
9,966
7%
thereof contribution to consolidated sales
4,979
4,632
7%
2,019
1,804
12%
3,023
2,872
5%
623
657
-5%
0
1
-100%
10,643
9,966
7%
thereof intercompany sales
18
15
20%
17
19
-11%
8
10
-20%
89
91
-2%
-133
-135
1%
-
-
contribution to consolidated sales
47
46
19
18
28
29
6
7
0
0
1
1
EBITDA
918
891
3%
404
407
-1%
485
466
4%
16
91
-82%
-310
13
--
1,513
1,868
-19%
Depreciation and amortization
423
399
6%
168
128
31%
131
127
3%
25
25
0%
79
66
20%
826
745
11%
EBIT
495
492
1%
236
279
-15%
354
339
4%
-9
66
-114%
-389
-53
--
687
1,123
-39%
Net interest
-75
-66
-13%
-23
-10
-130%
-48
-48
0%
-7
-3
-133%
21
5
--
-132
-122
-8%
Income taxes
-111
-88
-29%
-3
-79
96%
-67
-60
-12%
5
-13
138%
24
-2
--
-152
-242
37%
Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
253
262
-4%
206
178
16%
236
227
4%
-14
49
-129%
-426
-217
-96%
255
499
-49%
Operating cash flow
599
669
-10%
298
335
-11%
956
609
57%
12
128
-91%
-41
8
--
1,824
1,749
4%
Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends
398
401
-1%
102
165
-38%
729
383
90%
59
106
-44%
-69
20
--
1,219
1,075
13%
Capital expenditure
229
266
-14%
201
186
8%
230
227
1%
48
23
109%
5
-12
142%
713
690
3%
Acquisitions
29
262
-132%
11
0
1
15
-93%
2
0
--
0
1
-100%
43
278
-85%
Research and development expenses
57
68
-17%
207
152
36%
1
1
0%
-
-
13
-14
193%
277
207
34%
Key figures
EBITDA margin
18.4%
19.2%
19.8%
22.3%
16.0%
16.2%
2.2%
12.2%
16.9%
9
18.5%
4
EBIT margin
9.9%
10.6%
11.6%
15.3%
11.7%
11.8%
-1.3%
8.8%
9.9%
9
11.7%
4
Depreciation and amortization in % of revenue
8.5%
8.6%
8.3%
7.0%
4.3%
4.4%
3.5%
3.3%
7.8%
7.5%
Operating cash flow in % of revenue
12.0%
14.4%
14.6%
18.4%
31.5%
21.1%
1.7%
17.1%
17.1%
17.5%
1 Before costs related to FME25 program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health
2 Before costs related to FME25 program
3 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix and hyperinflation Turkey
4 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
5 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
6 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and impacts related to the war in Ukraine
7 After expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment, net gain related to InterWell Health, revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and retroactive duties
8 After expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase liabilities
9 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment, net gain related to InterWell Health and revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities
Segment Reporting Q1-4
Segment reporting by business unit Q1-4/2022
Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Helios
Fresenius Vamed
Corporate
Fresenius Group
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
1
Q1-4/21
2
Growth
Q1-4/22
3
Q1-4/21
4
Growth
Q1-4/22
5
Q1-4/21
5
Growth
Q1-4/22
6
Q1-4/21
5
Growth
Q1-4/22
7
Q1-4/21
8
Growth
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth
Revenue
19,398
17,619
10%
785
7,193
9%
11,716
10,891
8%
2,359
2,297
3%
-483
-480
-8%
4,084
3,752
3%
thereof contribution to consolidated sales
19,332
1,757
10%
7,779
7,126
9%
1,169
10,862
8%
2,039
196
4%
0
0
0%
4,084
3,752
3%
thereof intercompany sales
66
49
35%
71
67
6%
26
29
-10%
320
337
-5%
-483
-482
-8%
-
-
contribution to consolidated sales
47
47
19
19
29
29
5
5
0
0
1
1
EBITDA
3,518
3,501
0%
1,576
1,601
-2%
169
16
6%
118
191
-38%
-608
-68
-8%
6,294
6,825
-4%
Depreciation and amortization
1,701
1,586
7%
496
448
11%
505
473
7%
98
90
9%
173
70
-65%
2,973
2,667
-2%
EBIT
1,817
1,915
-5%
108
1,153
-6%
1,185
1,127
5%
20
101
-80%
-781
-138
48%
3,321
4,158
-5%
Net interest
-292
-280
-4%
-59
-58
-2%
-182
-184
1%
-13
-10
-30%
39
26
--
-507
-506
23%
Income taxes
-390
-367
-7%
-185
-259
29%
-220
-199
-11%
0
-20
100%
98
12
0%
-697
-833
8%
Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
913
1,018
-10%
780
778
0%
766
728
5%
1
67
-99%
-1,088
-773
26%
1,372
1,818
7%
Operating cash flow
2,167
2,489
-13%
841
1,203
-30%
1,367
1,204
14%
-44
151
-129%
-133
31
157%
4,198
5,078
-22%
Cash flow before acquisitions and dividends
148
166
-11%
323
659
-51%
813
637
28%
-25
72
-135%
-170
33
144%
2,421
3,061
-27%
Total assets1
35,754
34,367
4%
16,745
14,698
14%
21,337
20,891
2%
2,887
2,795
3%
-308
-789
-34%
76,415
71,962
8%
Debt1
13,213
1,332
-1%
4,195
4,159
1%
7,811
8,059
-3%
885
721
23%
1,659
896
-25%
27,763
27,155
5%
Other operating liabilities1
6,156
6,199
-1%
3,842
325
18%
3,424
3,176
8%
994
994
0%
349
385
0%
14,765
14,004
5%
Capital expenditure
724
854
-15%
509
532
-4%
560
568
-1%
79
80
-1%
14
-2
-109%
1,886
2,032
-15%
Acquisitions
746
628
19%
734
1
--
82
453
-82%
17
1
--
0
2
--
1,579
1,085
20%
Research and development expenses
222
221
0%
629
595
6%
3
3
0%
-
-
13
-14
--
867
805
7%
Employees (per capita on balance sheet date)1
128,044
130,251
-2%
42,063
41,397
2%
1,257
123,484
2%
20,184
19,721
2%
929
1,225
-2%
31,692
316,078
2%
Key figures
EBITDA margin
18.1%
19.9%
20.1%
22.3%
14.4%
14.7%
5.0%
8.3%
16.7%
9
18.3%
4
EBIT margin
9.4%
10.9%
13.8%
16.0%
10.1%
10.3%
0.8%
4.4%
9.8%
9
11.3%
4
Depreciation and amortization in % of sales
8.8%
9.0%
6.3%
6.2%
4.3%
4.3%
4.2%
3.9%
7.3%
7.1%
Operating cash flow in % of sales
11.2%
14.1%
10.7%
16.7%
11.7%
11.1%
-1.9%
6.6%
10.3%
13.5%
ROOA1
5.3%
6.2%
7.9%
9.4%
6.0%
5.9%
0.8%
4.3%
5.7%
10
6.5%
11
1 Before costs related to FME25 program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, hyperinflation Turkey, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health
2 Before costs related to FME25 program
3 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix and hyperinflation Turkey
4 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
5 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
6 Before expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program and impacts related to the war in Ukraine
7 After revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health
8 After revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program
9 Before revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health
10 The underlying pro forma EBIT does not include revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities, expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program, impacts related to the war in Ukraine, transaction costs mAbxience, Ivenix, hyperinflation Turkey, retroactive duties, remeasurement Humacyte investment and net gain related to InterWell Health
11 The underlying pro forma EBIT does not include revaluations of biosimilars contingent purchase price liabilities and expenses associated with the Fresenius cost and efficiency program.
Revenue by business segment
Revenue by business segment
€ in millions
Q4/22
Q4/21
Growth at actual rates
Currency translation effects
Growth at constant rates
Organic growth
Acquisitions
Divestitures
% of total revenue1
Fresenius Medical Care
4,997
4,647
8%
6%
2%
2%
0%
0%
47%
Fresenius Kabi
2,036
1,823
12%
4%
8%
7%
2%
-1%
19%
Fresenius Helios
3,031
2,882
5%
0%
5%
5%
1%
-1%
28%
Fresenius Vamed
712
748
-5%
0%
-5%
-5%
1%
-1%
6%
Total
10,643
9,966
7%
3%
4%
3%
1%
0%
100%
1 Related to the respective external revenue of the business segments. Consolidation effects and corporate entities are not taken into account. Therefore, aggregation to total Group revenue is not possible.
€ in millions
Q1-4/22
Q1-4/21
Growth at actual rates
Currency translation effects
Growth at constant rates
Organic growth
Acquisitions
Divestitures
% of total revenue1
Fresenius Medical Care
19,398
17,619
10%
8%
2%
2%
1%
-1%
47%
Fresenius Kabi
785
7,193
9%
5%
4%
3%
1%
0%
19%
Fresenius Helios
11,716
10,891
8%
1%
7%
6%
2%
-1%
29%
Fresenius Vamed
2,359
2,297
3%
1%
2%
2%
1%
-1%
5%
Total
4,084
3,752
9%
5%
4%
3%
1%
0%
100%
1 Related to the respective external revenue of the business segments. Consolidation effects and corporate entities are not taken into account. Therefore, aggregation to total Group revenue is not possible.
