Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius : Kabi India reaches resolution to conclude 2013 Kalyani investigation

02/09/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. (FKOL), India, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that would conclude an investigation of events that took place in 2013.

In 2013, FKOL notified the FDA immediately upon discovering that certain employees at the company's plant in Kalyani, India, had failed to provide relevant records during an FDA inspection. These individuals acted in violation of Fresenius Kabi's compliance requirements, code of conduct and values. As a consequence, their employment was terminated immediately. Fresenius informed the public about these events in July 2013.

Patient safety was and has continued to be safeguarded at all times. Product supplied from this plant was within specifications. All necessary remediation actions were successfully implemented many years ago, and the plant has been fully operational ever since.

Under the agreement, which still must be reviewed and accepted by the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, FKOL will make a payment of USD 50 million. Given past accruals for this matter, the resolution will be net income neutral. The agreement includes a compliance addendum under which FKOL will build on its existing quality compliance management system to monitor compliance and provide the DOJ with regular reports on its effectiveness.

Mats Henriksson, CEO of Fresenius Kabi, said: 'While we are pleased to have reached this resolution, we regret that such events happened years ago in one of our plants. In line with our commitment to highest ethical and quality standards, we immediately and consequently took all necessary measures to remedy the situation in full cooperation with the authorities. As a reliable partner of health care systems around the world, we continuously strive for the highest standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing.'

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
11:27aFRESENIUS : Kabi India reaches resolution to conclude 2013 Kalyani investigation
PU
03:29aFRESENIUS : Kabi expands facilities in Austria
PU
02/08FRESENIUS : Kabi to Invest in Facilities Expansion in Austria
DJ
02/08FRESENIUS SE : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
02/08FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/05FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/05FRESENIUS SE : NorldLB remains its Buy rating
MD
02/04FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : NorldLB is less optimistic
MD
02/04PRESS RELEASE : Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as C..
DJ
02/04FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 214 M 43 888 M 43 888 M
Net income 2020 1 742 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net Debt 2020 24 037 M 29 130 M 29 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 19 523 M 23 609 M 23 660 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 309 114
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,85 €
Last Close Price 35,02 €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Götz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.25%23 295
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.69%54 954
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION34.67%17 665
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.18.41%12 624
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED5.31%11 687
GRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.25.19%11 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ