2022-07-29
24.85 EUR   -0.70%
Fresenius : Kabi launches IV Drug in the U.S.

07/29/2022
Thiotepa Injection, a cancer therapeutic, is now available from Fresenius Kabi in the United States. It has multiple indications, including for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of the breast or ovary. This is the newest addition to the company's portfolio of generic IV oncology products - the largest such portfolio in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 198 M 40 848 M 40 848 M
Net income 2022 1 826 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net Debt 2022 22 184 M 22 542 M 22 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 13 974 M 14 199 M 14 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 317 242
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sturm Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Albrecht Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Konrad Kölbl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-29.32%14 199
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.48%32 109
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.63%19 194
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.94%12 650
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.30%11 648
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-2.32%11 099