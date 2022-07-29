Fresenius : Kabi launches IV Drug in the U.S.

Thiotepa Injection, a cancer therapeutic, is now available from Fresenius Kabi in the United States. It has multiple indications, including for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of the breast or ovary. This is the newest addition to the company's portfolio of generic IV oncology products - the largest such portfolio in the U.S.
