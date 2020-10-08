Fresenius : Medical Care partners with Applied Health Signals company Livongo in the U.S.

Fresenius Medical Care North America announced a partnership with Livongo, the leading Applied Health Signals company in the U.S. This will enable the company to better deliver targeted, real-time care coordination services to patients with late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) under value based care agreements with insurance providers and the federal government, as well as manage their comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. By deploying innovative technologies and services, the partnership allows patients to receive personalized interventions including remote monitoring, biometrics, education, nutrition, weight management, and emotional support, with the goal to improve outcomes, slow progression of CKD, and reduce the overall cost of care. With earlier intervention, the company also seeks to increase optimal dialysis starts, as well as offer earlier evaluation of transplantation and home dialysis options.