Stock FRE FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
PDF Report : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Equities

FRE

DE0005785604

Healthcare

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:32:02 2023-10-11 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
25.60 EUR -7.51% -8.26% -2.32%
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Climb Higher Wednesday
FRESENIUS : Negative impact from a Danish pharma
Latest news about Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Climb Higher Wednesday MT
FRESENIUS : Negative impact from a Danish pharma Alphavalue
Novo Nordisk knocks out Fresenius, DaVita and Baxter
DaVita, Fresenius Medical Care Shares Fall After Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Drug Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in Kidney Failure MT
Top Premarket Decliners MT
German Stocks Muted as Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectations Rise MT
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Stall Ahead of Fed Minutes DJ
European stocks edge up as Novo Nordisk offsets luxury sector jitters RE
Shares of dialysis providers drop after Ozempic's early kidney trial success RE
Fresenius Shares Slump After Novo Nordisk Kidney Disease Trial Shows Efficacy DJ
STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: FMC and Fresenius lose double digits - Novo study success DP
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Fall DJ
Luxury stocks drag European shares lower on LVMH disappointment RE
Wave of insolvencies among hospitals DP
Heil: 'AI can help relieve care workers' DP
FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Why are Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers on strike? RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 05.10.2023 - 15.15 Uhr DP
EU Parliament wants pharmaceutical industry to participate in wastewater treatment DP
Software group Compugroup finds new chief financial officer DP
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
US Futures, European Stocks Fall as Bond Selloff Intensifies DJ
Fresenius Medical Care Unit Faces Lawsuit by Three States Alleging Medicaid Fraud MT
Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA specializes in designing, producing, and selling medical drugs, equipment, and devices used in clinical hospitalization and at home. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - dialysis treatment (46.9%; Fresenius Medical Care): sales of equipment for hemodialysis, pediatric dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, dialysis services, etc.; - hospital administration and engineering (34.1%; Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Helios): management of technical facilities and medical equipment, hospital management, design and production of medical equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, etc.; - perfusion and clinical nutrition (19%; Fresenius Kabi): sales of parenteral and oral nutrition products, perfusion and vascular filling equipment, transfusion materials, generic injectable products, home medical assistance services in the areas of perfusion, nutrition, and oxygen therapy, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (43.8%), North America (39.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.1%), Latin America (5.4%) and Africa (1.3%).
Sector
Healthcare
Calendar
2023-11-01 -
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
27.68EUR
Average target price
38.63EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.56%
Sector Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
-2.55% 16 529 M $
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., Ltd.
-25.52% 22 757 M $
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES Stock Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
-7.76% 11 608 M $
IHH HEALTHCARE Stock IHH Healthcare
-5.47% 10 949 M $
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED Stock Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
+13.74% 8 756 M $
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED Stock Ramsay Health Care Limited
-20.88% 7 540 M $
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock Encompass Health Corporation
+8.49% 6 601 M $
MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY Stock Mouwasat Medical Services Company
-1.24% 5 503 M $
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. Stock The Ensign Group, Inc.
+1.99% 5 403 M $
BURJEEL HOLDINGS PLC Stock Burjeel Holdings PLC
+27.31% 4 095 M $
Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services
