Participations in affiliated and associated companies
of
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
As at December 31st 2023
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
61352
Content
Page
1.
Affiliated domestic companies
1.1
Fresenius Corporate
1
1.2
Fresenius Kabi
4
1.3
Fresenius VAMED
6
1.4
Fresenius HELIOS
20
2.
Affiliated consolidated foreign companies
2.1
Fresenius Corporate
62
2.2
Fresenius Kabi
64
2.3
Fresenius VAMED
80
2.4
Fresenius HELIOS
90
3.
Affiliated non consolidated foreign companies
3.1
Fresenius Kabi
108
3.2
Fresenius VAMED
110
4.
Associated companies & other investments
4.1
Fresenius Corporate
117
4.2
Fresenius Kabi
118
4.3
Fresenius VAMED
120
4.4
Fresenius HELIOS
128
Agenda
a
=
No annual financial statement available
b
=
Value as of March 31 of the reporting period
c
=
Value as of June 30 of the reporting period
d
=
Value as of September 30 of the reporting period
e
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Kliniken GmbH
f
=
No actual data of the reporting available
g
=
These companies make use of exemption rule § 264 b HGB
h
=
These companies make use of exemption rule § 264 (3) HGB
i
=
Value as of December 31 of the preceding reporting period
j
=
Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals Holding, Inc.
k
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of FK Pharmaceuticals Holding, Inc.
l
=
Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Argentina S.A.
m
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of Fresenius Kabi Argentina S.A.
n
=
Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Italia S.p.A.
o
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of Fresenius Kabi Italia S.p.A.
p
=
Consolidated value for subgroup FHC (Holdings) Ltd.
q
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of FHC (Holdings) Ltd.
r
=
These companies are consolidated due to contractual arrangements.
s
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Healthcare Spain S.L.U.
t
=
This company is consolidated due to the majority of the voting rights
u
=
Value as of July 31 of the reporting period
v
=
No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Fertility Spain S.L.U.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement
1
Fresenius Digital Technology GmbH
(h)
100
7,221
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
10)
2
Fresenius ProServe GmbH
(h)
100
5,115,487
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
Consolidated financial statements - without profit & loss transfer agreement
3
Fresenius Immobilien Verwaltung Objekt Schweinfurt GmbH
100
10,759
3,819
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
4
Fresenius Immobilien Verwaltung Objekt St. Wendel GmbH
100
18,615
7,366
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
5
Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH
100
78
3
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
1
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
6
Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co. Objekt Friedberg 2
(g)
100
1,772
0
KG
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
7
Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co. Objekt Friedberg
(g)
100
5,817
0
KG
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
8
Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
100
6,674
-3,291
Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
9
ProServe Krankenhaus Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
(g)
100
12,272
0
Baierbrunn
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
2)
Not consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement
10
Fresenius Versicherungsvermittlungs GmbH
100
7,585
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
11
Hyginus Publisher GmbH
100
26
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
2
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
Not consolidated financial statements - without profit & loss transfer agreement
12 Fresenius Hochschulstiftung für Gesundheitsmanagement
100
25
0
gemeinnützige GmbH
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
3
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Kabi
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement
13 Fresenius HemoCare GmbH
100
14,019
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
14)
14 Fresenius Kabi AG
(h)
100
3,014,447
0
Bad Homburg
Germany
15 Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH
(h)
100
962,879
0
Bad Homburg v. d. H.
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
14)
16 Fresenius Kabi Logistik GmbH
(h)
100
20,803
0
Friedberg
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
14)
17 Fresenius Kabi MedTech Services GmbH
100
4,491
0
Alzenau
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
14)
4
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Kabi
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
18 medi1one medical gmbh
100
2,692
0
Fellbach
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
15)
5
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Vamed
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement
19 ostsee resort damp GmbH
100
64,135
0
Damp
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
20 VAMED Care Deutschland GmbH
100
597
0
Damp
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
68)
21 VAMED Fachpflege Schleswig GmbH
95
4,189
0
Schleswig
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
68)
22 VAMED Kids in Pflege Geesthacht GmbH
100
25
0
Geesthacht
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
24)
23 VAMED Klinik Bad Berleburg GmbH
95
10,960
0
Bad Berleburg
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
6
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023
Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Vamed
Direct and
Equity
Net profit/loss
indirect
31.12.2023
2023 converted at
No.
Company
interest
converted at
spot rate at
%
spot rate at
bal. sheet date
bal. sheet date
KEUR
KEUR
24 VAMED Klinik Geesthacht GmbH
95
13,149
0
Geesthacht
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
25 VAMED Klinik Hagen-Ambrock GmbH
100
7,021
0
Hagen
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
26 VAMED Klinik Hattingen GmbH
100
5,378
0
Hattingen
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
27 VAMED Klinik Hohenstücken GmbH
100
6,697
0
Brandenburg an der Havel
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
28 VAMED Klinik Kipfenberg GmbH
100
6,989
0
Kipfenberg
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
29 VAMED Klinik Schloss Pulsnitz GmbH
95
6,201
0
Pulsnitz
Germany
(indirect interest through no.
65)
7
