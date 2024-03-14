Participations in affiliated and associated companies

of

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

As at December 31st 2023

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

61352

Content

Page

1.

Affiliated domestic companies

1.1

Fresenius Corporate

1

1.2

Fresenius Kabi

4

1.3

Fresenius VAMED

6

1.4

Fresenius HELIOS

20

2.

Affiliated consolidated foreign companies

2.1

Fresenius Corporate

62

2.2

Fresenius Kabi

64

2.3

Fresenius VAMED

80

2.4

Fresenius HELIOS

90

3.

Affiliated non consolidated foreign companies

3.1

Fresenius Kabi

108

3.2

Fresenius VAMED

110

4.

Associated companies & other investments

4.1

Fresenius Corporate

117

4.2

Fresenius Kabi

118

4.3

Fresenius VAMED

120

4.4

Fresenius HELIOS

128

Agenda

a

=

No annual financial statement available

b

=

Value as of March 31 of the reporting period

c

=

Value as of June 30 of the reporting period

d

=

Value as of September 30 of the reporting period

e

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Kliniken GmbH

f

=

No actual data of the reporting available

g

=

These companies make use of exemption rule § 264 b HGB

h

=

These companies make use of exemption rule § 264 (3) HGB

i

=

Value as of December 31 of the preceding reporting period

j

=

Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals Holding, Inc.

k

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of FK Pharmaceuticals Holding, Inc.

l

=

Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Argentina S.A.

m

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of Fresenius Kabi Argentina S.A.

n

=

Consolidated value for subgroup Fresenius Kabi Italia S.p.A.

o

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of Fresenius Kabi Italia S.p.A.

p

=

Consolidated value for subgroup FHC (Holdings) Ltd.

q

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but closing on level of FHC (Holdings) Ltd.

r

=

These companies are consolidated due to contractual arrangements.

s

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Healthcare Spain S.L.U.

t

=

This company is consolidated due to the majority of the voting rights

u

=

Value as of July 31 of the reporting period

v

=

No data of equity or net profit/loss, but IFRS closing on level of HELIOS Fertility Spain S.L.U.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement

1

Fresenius Digital Technology GmbH

(h)

100

7,221

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

10)

2

Fresenius ProServe GmbH

(h)

100

5,115,487

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

Consolidated financial statements - without profit & loss transfer agreement

3

Fresenius Immobilien Verwaltung Objekt Schweinfurt GmbH

100

10,759

3,819

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

4

Fresenius Immobilien Verwaltung Objekt St. Wendel GmbH

100

18,615

7,366

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

5

Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH

100

78

3

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

1

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

6

Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co. Objekt Friedberg 2

(g)

100

1,772

0

KG

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

7

Fresenius Immobilien-Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co. Objekt Friedberg

(g)

100

5,817

0

KG

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

8

Fresenius Medical Care Management AG

100

6,674

-3,291

Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany

9

ProServe Krankenhaus Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

(g)

100

12,272

0

Baierbrunn

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

2)

Not consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement

10

Fresenius Versicherungsvermittlungs GmbH

100

7,585

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

11

Hyginus Publisher GmbH

100

26

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

2

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Corporate

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

Not consolidated financial statements - without profit & loss transfer agreement

12 Fresenius Hochschulstiftung für Gesundheitsmanagement

100

25

0

gemeinnützige GmbH

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

3

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Kabi

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement

13 Fresenius HemoCare GmbH

100

14,019

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

14)

14 Fresenius Kabi AG

(h)

100

3,014,447

0

Bad Homburg

Germany

15 Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH

(h)

100

962,879

0

Bad Homburg v. d. H.

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

14)

16 Fresenius Kabi Logistik GmbH

(h)

100

20,803

0

Friedberg

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

14)

17 Fresenius Kabi MedTech Services GmbH

100

4,491

0

Alzenau

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

14)

4

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Kabi

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

18 medi1one medical gmbh

100

2,692

0

Fellbach

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

15)

5

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Vamed

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

Consolidated financial statements - with profit & loss transfer agreement

19 ostsee resort damp GmbH

100

64,135

0

Damp

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

20 VAMED Care Deutschland GmbH

100

597

0

Damp

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

68)

21 VAMED Fachpflege Schleswig GmbH

95

4,189

0

Schleswig

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

68)

22 VAMED Kids in Pflege Geesthacht GmbH

100

25

0

Geesthacht

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

24)

23 VAMED Klinik Bad Berleburg GmbH

95

10,960

0

Bad Berleburg

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

6

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

List of affiliated and associated companies as of 31.12.2023

Domestic affiliated companies of business segment Fresenius Vamed

Direct and

Equity

Net profit/loss

indirect

31.12.2023

2023 converted at

No.

Company

interest

converted at

spot rate at

%

spot rate at

bal. sheet date

bal. sheet date

KEUR

KEUR

24 VAMED Klinik Geesthacht GmbH

95

13,149

0

Geesthacht

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

25 VAMED Klinik Hagen-Ambrock GmbH

100

7,021

0

Hagen

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

26 VAMED Klinik Hattingen GmbH

100

5,378

0

Hattingen

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

27 VAMED Klinik Hohenstücken GmbH

100

6,697

0

Brandenburg an der Havel

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

28 VAMED Klinik Kipfenberg GmbH

100

6,989

0

Kipfenberg

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

29 VAMED Klinik Schloss Pulsnitz GmbH

95

6,201

0

Pulsnitz

Germany

(indirect interest through no.

65)

7

