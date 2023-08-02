If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q2/2023.

Growth Growth € in millions Q2 / 2023 Growth in constant H1 / 2023 Growth in constant currency currency Revenue 10,359 3% 7% 20,584 4% 6% EBIT1 956 -5% -4%/15%2 1,864 -7% -7%/2%2 EBIT ex FME3 555 -1% 0% 1,109 -4% -4%

Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius: "We are keeping a quick and consistent pace in implementing our #FutureFresenius program. And the effects are becoming tangible. Our Operating Companies, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Kabi, have top market positions, and are bringing innovations to patients every day. Both delivered solid second quarter results, including stronger than expected revenue growth. Both are within their respective margin bands, which we established earlier this year as part of our new financial framework. At Fresenius Medical Care, we also saw a positive business development in the second quarter. On July 14, at the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care, paving the way for a new chapter. The challenges at our Investment Company, Vamed, are being dealt with rapidly, and we have initiated a comprehensive transformation to realign the company."

Group simplification progresses well

The deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care is moving ahead as planned. At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 14, 2023, more than 99% of Fresenius Medical Care's shareholders voted in favor for the conversion of Fresenius Medical Care from the legal form of a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA) into a German stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft, AG). In its constituting meeting following the EGM, the new Supervisory Board elected Fresenius Group CEO Michael Sen as its Chair, as well as Fresenius Group CFO Sara Hennicken as its Deputy Chair. This is a testament to Fresenius' close relationship with Fresenius Medical Care and its continued commitment to the Company. The simplified structure will lead, among others, to a more efficient and faster decision-making as it allows for a clearer focus on the

Before special items, Q1/22 and H1/22 restated following remeasurement Humacyte investment According to FY/23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care Before special items

For a detailed overview of special items please see the reconciliation tables starting page 27.