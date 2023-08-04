SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

The charts opposite show the shareholder structure at the end of the first half of 2023. The Else Kröner-Fresenius- Stiftung was the largest shareholder of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, with 27% of the shares. According to notifications pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), BlackRock, Inc. held below 5% and Harris Associates L.P. above 3% of the shares. For further information on notifica- tions, please visit www.fresenius.com/shareholder-structure.

As of June 30, 2023, a shareholder survey identified the ownership of about 96% of our subscribed capital. A total of over 550 institutional investors held more than 310 million shares or 55% of the subscribed capital; 48.2 million (June 30, 2022: 48.8 million) shares were identified as retail holdings. The 10 largest investors held about 18% of the share capital. Our shares were mostly held by investors in Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

The recommendations published by financial analysts are an important guide for institutional and private investors when making investment decisions. According to our sur- vey, as of July 25, 2023, we were rated with 12 ''buy'', 7 ''hold'', and no ''sell'' recommendations. The list of banks that provide regular analyst coverage of Fresenius and their latest rec-ommendations can be found at www.fresenius.com/analysts-and-consensus.