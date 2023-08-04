HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

H1 | 2023

At a Glance

Shareholder Information

Interim Group Management Report

Financial Statements

Financial Calendar/Contact

Table of contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

24

Business segments

3

Fresenius Group figures at a glance

24

Fresenius Kabi

37

Consolidated financial statements

26

Fresenius Helios

37

Consolidated statement of income

28

Fresenius Medical Care

38

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Shareholder information

30

Fresenius Vamed

39

Consolidated statement of financial position

32

Employees

40

Consolidated statement of cash flows

32

Changes to the Management Board

42

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

6

Management Report

32

Research and development

44

Consolidated segment reporting first half of 2023

6

Strategy and goals

32

Rating

45

Consolidated segment reporting second quarter of 2023

12

Healthcare industry

33

Oppotunities and risk report

13

Results of operations, financial position, assets and liabilities

34

Outlook 2023

13

Revenue

36

Significant events since the end of first half of 2023

46

Notes

14

Earnings

16

Reconciliation

17

Reconciliation tables

71

Financial Calendar

  1. Investments
  2. Cash flow

23 Asset and liability structure

2

At a Glance

Shareholder Information

Interim Group Management Report

Financial Statements

Financial Calendar/Contact

FRESENIUS GROUP FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Fresenius is a global healthcare group providing products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. In addition, Fresenius focuses on hospital operations. We also manage projects and provide services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ in millions Revenue

EBIT1

EBIT margin1

EBIT ex FMC3

EBIT margin ex FMC3

Net income1,4

Q2 / 2023

10,359

956

9.2%

555

10.0%

375

Growth

Growth

in constant

in constant

Growth

currency

H1 / 2023

Growth

currency

3%

7%

20,584

4%

6%

-5% / 15%2

-4%

1,864

-7%

-7% / 2%2

9.1%

-1%

0%

1,109

-4%

-4%

10.0%

-17%

-17%

764

-16%

-17%

BALANCE SHEET

€ in millions

June 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Change

Total assets

76,413

76,415

0%

Equity5

31,340

32,218

-2%

Equity ratio5

41.1%

42.2%

Net debt / EBITDA1,6

3.88

3.65

PROFITABILITY

Cash Conversion Rate (CCR); LTM

Return on equity after tax (ROE)1,4,7

Return on operating assets (ROOA)1,7

Return on invested capital (ROIC)1,7

H1 / 2023

H1 / 2022

1.2

0.9

7.9%

9.0%

5.3%

6.1%

4.6%

5.5%

  • Before special items, Q1 / 22 and H1 / 22 restated following remeasurement Humacyte investment
  • According to FY / 23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care's EBIT was supported by €277 million (H1 / 22: €177 million and

Q2 / 22: €161 million) of Provider Relief Funding from the U.S. government (at current currency). Accordingly, the 2022 basis was adjusted. There is no additional U.S. governmental support assumed for 2023.

  • Before special items
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
    5 Including noncontrolling interests
  • At LTM average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions / divestitures; Fresenius Medical Care: Includes debt & lease liabilities included within the balance sheet

line item ''Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale'' as well as cash & cash equivalents included within ''Assets held for sale''

  • 2022: annual return FY / 22

At a Glance

Shareholder Information

Interim Group Management Report

Financial Statements

Financial Calendar/Contact

Table of contents

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

In the first half of 2023, the market environment remained influenced by inflation, central bank monetary policy, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Overall, the DAX gained 16% in the first half of the year, while the Fresenius share closed -3% lower at €25.37.

RELATIVE SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE VS. DAX

31.12.2022 = 100%

120

115

110

105

100

95

90

85

80

31.12.2022

31.01.2023

28.02.2023

31.03.2023

30.04.2023

31.05.2023

30.06.2023

Fresenius share

DAX

DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

The market environment in the first half of 2023 remained influenced by inflation, central bank monetary policy, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. At the end of July 2023, the ECB council decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25% to 4.25% to reduce inflation.

The central bank's current forecasts continue to assume GDP growth of 1.0% for 2023. Growth is then expected to accelerate again from next year onwards and reach a level of 1.6%.

In its latest forecast, the Federal Reserve expects the U.S. economy to grow by 1.0% in 2023. This is 0.6% higher than forecast in March. The key interest rate range of 5.25% to 5.5% has now been raised to its highest level

KEY DATA OF THE FRESENIUS SHARE

Number of shares (June 30 / Dec. 31)

Stock exchange quotation1 in €

High

Low

Period-end quotation closing price in €

  • Trading volume (number of shares per trading day) Market capitalization2 in million € (June 30 / Dec. 31)
  • Xetra closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
  • Total number of ordinary shares multiplied by the respective Xetra period-end quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

H1 / 2023

563,237,277

29.08

23.46

25.37

1,341,561

14,289

2022Growth

563,237,2770%

37.88-23%

  1. 17%
  1. -3%
    1,590,013-16%
    14,785-3%

in 22 years at the end of July 2023.

Within this economic environment, the DAX increased by 16% to 16,147 points in the first half of 2023. The Fresenius share declined by 3% and closed at €25.37 on June 30, 2023.

4

At a Glance

Shareholder Information

Interim Group Management Report

Financial Statements

Financial Calendar/Contact

Table of contents

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE BY REGION

Other regions 2%

Not identified 4%

United Kingdom 9%

Germany 42%

Rest of Europe 15%

USA 28%

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE BY INVESTORS

Not identified 4%

Retail holdings 9%

Institutional

Else Kröner-Fresenius-

investors 60%

Stiftung 27%

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Equal-weight / Hold /

Neutral 37%

Accumulate / Add / Buy /

Outperform / Overweight

63%

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

The charts opposite show the shareholder structure at the end of the first half of 2023. The Else Kröner-Fresenius- Stiftung was the largest shareholder of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, with 27% of the shares. According to notifications pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), BlackRock, Inc. held below 5% and Harris Associates L.P. above 3% of the shares. For further information on notifica- tions, please visit www.fresenius.com/shareholder-structure.

As of June 30, 2023, a shareholder survey identified the ownership of about 96% of our subscribed capital. A total of over 550 institutional investors held more than 310 million shares or 55% of the subscribed capital; 48.2 million (June 30, 2022: 48.8 million) shares were identified as retail holdings. The 10 largest investors held about 18% of the share capital. Our shares were mostly held by investors in Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

The recommendations published by financial analysts are an important guide for institutional and private investors when making investment decisions. According to our sur- vey, as of July 25, 2023, we were rated with 12 ''buy'', 7 ''hold'', and no ''sell'' recommendations. The list of banks that provide regular analyst coverage of Fresenius and their latest rec-ommendations can be found at www.fresenius.com/analysts-and-consensus.

VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The virtual Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA took place on May 17, 2023. With a large majority of 96.71%, the shareholders approved the proposal of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board to maintain the dividend at €0.92 per share (2022: €0.92). The shareholders also approved with a large majority of 89.19% the Compensation Report for the 2022 business year.

With a majority of 93.01%, the shareholders approved an update to the compensation system for members of the Management Board. In particular, the Compensation System 2023+ provides for a new plan for long-term variable compensation that takes even greater account of promoting the long-term and sustainable development of the Company. In addition, the aspect of sustainability has been anchored even more strongly in the long-term variable compensation.

Shareholder majorities of 93.53 and 89.19%, respec- tively, approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in 2022.

At the virtual Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 72.57% of the capital stock was represented.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 14:36:22 UTC.