HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
H1 | 2023
Interim Group Management Report
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar/Contact
TABLE OF CONTENTS
24
Business segments
24
Fresenius Kabi
37
Consolidated financial statements
26
Fresenius Helios
37
Consolidated statement of income
28
Fresenius Medical Care
38
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
30
Fresenius Vamed
39
Consolidated statement of financial position
32
Employees
40
Consolidated statement of cash flows
32
Changes to the Management Board
42
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
6
Management Report
32
Research and development
44
Consolidated segment reporting first half of 2023
6
Strategy and goals
32
Rating
45
Consolidated segment reporting second quarter of 2023
12
Healthcare industry
33
Oppotunities and risk report
13
Results of operations, financial position, assets and liabilities
34
Outlook 2023
13
Revenue
36
Significant events since the end of first half of 2023
46
Notes
14
Earnings
16
Reconciliation
17
Reconciliation tables
71
Financial Calendar
- Investments
- Cash flow
23 Asset and liability structure
2
Interim Group Management Report
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar/Contact
FRESENIUS GROUP FIGURES AT A GLANCE
Fresenius is a global healthcare group providing products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. In addition, Fresenius focuses on hospital operations. We also manage projects and provide services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ in millions Revenue
EBIT1
EBIT margin1
EBIT ex FMC3
EBIT margin ex FMC3
Net income1,4
Q2 / 2023
10,359
956
9.2%
555
10.0%
375
Growth
Growth
in constant
in constant
Growth
currency
H1 / 2023
Growth
currency
3%
7%
20,584
4%
6%
-5% / 15%2
-4%
1,864
-7%
-7% / 2%2
9.1%
-1%
0%
1,109
-4%
-4%
10.0%
-17%
-17%
764
-16%
-17%
BALANCE SHEET
€ in millions
June 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Change
Total assets
76,413
76,415
0%
Equity5
31,340
32,218
-2%
Equity ratio5
41.1%
42.2%
Net debt / EBITDA1,6
3.88
3.65
PROFITABILITY
Cash Conversion Rate (CCR); LTM
Return on equity after tax (ROE)1,4,7
Return on operating assets (ROOA)1,7
Return on invested capital (ROIC)1,7
H1 / 2023
H1 / 2022
1.2
0.9
7.9%
9.0%
5.3%
6.1%
4.6%
5.5%
- Before special items, Q1 / 22 and H1 / 22 restated following remeasurement Humacyte investment
- According to FY / 23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care's EBIT was supported by €277 million (H1 / 22: €177 million and
Q2 / 22: €161 million) of Provider Relief Funding from the U.S. government (at current currency). Accordingly, the 2022 basis was adjusted. There is no additional U.S. governmental support assumed for 2023.
- Before special items
- Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
5 Including noncontrolling interests
- At LTM average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions / divestitures; Fresenius Medical Care: Includes debt & lease liabilities included within the balance sheet
line item ''Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale'' as well as cash & cash equivalents included within ''Assets held for sale''
- 2022: annual return FY / 22
Interim Group Management Report
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar/Contact
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
In the first half of 2023, the market environment remained influenced by inflation, central bank monetary policy, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Overall, the DAX gained 16% in the first half of the year, while the Fresenius share closed -3% lower at €25.37.
RELATIVE SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE VS. DAX
31.12.2022 = 100%
120
115
110
105
100
95
90
85
80
31.12.2022
31.01.2023
28.02.2023
31.03.2023
30.04.2023
31.05.2023
30.06.2023
Fresenius share
DAX
DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2023
The market environment in the first half of 2023 remained influenced by inflation, central bank monetary policy, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. At the end of July 2023, the ECB council decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25% to 4.25% to reduce inflation.
The central bank's current forecasts continue to assume GDP growth of 1.0% for 2023. Growth is then expected to accelerate again from next year onwards and reach a level of 1.6%.
In its latest forecast, the Federal Reserve expects the U.S. economy to grow by 1.0% in 2023. This is 0.6% higher than forecast in March. The key interest rate range of 5.25% to 5.5% has now been raised to its highest level
KEY DATA OF THE FRESENIUS SHARE
Number of shares (June 30 / Dec. 31)
Stock exchange quotation1 in €
High
Low
Period-end quotation closing price in €
- Trading volume (number of shares per trading day) Market capitalization2 in million € (June 30 / Dec. 31)
- Xetra closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Total number of ordinary shares multiplied by the respective Xetra period-end quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
H1 / 2023
563,237,277
29.08
23.46
25.37
1,341,561
14,289
2022Growth
563,237,2770%
37.88-23%
- 17%
- -3%
1,590,013-16%
14,785-3%
in 22 years at the end of July 2023.
Within this economic environment, the DAX increased by 16% to 16,147 points in the first half of 2023. The Fresenius share declined by 3% and closed at €25.37 on June 30, 2023.
4
Interim Group Management Report
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar/Contact
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE BY REGION
Other regions 2%
Not identified 4%
United Kingdom 9%
Germany 42%
Rest of Europe 15%
USA 28%
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE BY INVESTORS
Not identified 4%
Retail holdings 9%
Institutional
Else Kröner-Fresenius-
investors 60%
Stiftung 27%
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Equal-weight / Hold /
Neutral 37%
Accumulate / Add / Buy /
Outperform / Overweight
63%
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
The charts opposite show the shareholder structure at the end of the first half of 2023. The Else Kröner-Fresenius- Stiftung was the largest shareholder of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, with 27% of the shares. According to notifications pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), BlackRock, Inc. held below 5% and Harris Associates L.P. above 3% of the shares. For further information on notifica- tions, please visit www.fresenius.com/shareholder-structure.
As of June 30, 2023, a shareholder survey identified the ownership of about 96% of our subscribed capital. A total of over 550 institutional investors held more than 310 million shares or 55% of the subscribed capital; 48.2 million (June 30, 2022: 48.8 million) shares were identified as retail holdings. The 10 largest investors held about 18% of the share capital. Our shares were mostly held by investors in Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
The recommendations published by financial analysts are an important guide for institutional and private investors when making investment decisions. According to our sur- vey, as of July 25, 2023, we were rated with 12 ''buy'', 7 ''hold'', and no ''sell'' recommendations. The list of banks that provide regular analyst coverage of Fresenius and their latest rec-ommendations can be found at www.fresenius.com/analysts-and-consensus.
VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The virtual Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA took place on May 17, 2023. With a large majority of 96.71%, the shareholders approved the proposal of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board to maintain the dividend at €0.92 per share (2022: €0.92). The shareholders also approved with a large majority of 89.19% the Compensation Report for the 2022 business year.
With a majority of 93.01%, the shareholders approved an update to the compensation system for members of the Management Board. In particular, the Compensation System 2023+ provides for a new plan for long-term variable compensation that takes even greater account of promoting the long-term and sustainable development of the Company. In addition, the aspect of sustainability has been anchored even more strongly in the long-term variable compensation.
Shareholder majorities of 93.53 and 89.19%, respec- tively, approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in 2022.
At the virtual Annual General Meeting 2023 of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 72.57% of the capital stock was represented.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 14:36:22 UTC.