Fresenius SE 1Q Sales Fell; Backs 2021 Guidance

Fresenius SE said sales and adjusted profit in the first quarter declined, and the German healthcare company backed its full-year 2021 guidance.

Quarterly net profit before special items was 435 million euros ($522.2 million), down from EUR465 million a year earlier. Sales declined to EUR9.0 billion from EUR9.1 billion, the company said.

At Fresenius Medical Care, the company's dialysis division, net profit fell to EUR249 million from EUR283 million, while sales fell to EUR4.21 billion from EUR4.49 billion, the company said.

Fresenius SE backed its guidance for 2021, expecting low- to mid-single-digit percentage sales growth from EUR36.28 billion in 2020. Net profit before special items for the year is expected to be at least broadly stable compared with the prior year's EUR1.80 billion. Both outlooks are in constant currency, the company said.

The company said that it would start cost-saving and efficiency measures and that the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect its operations this year.

