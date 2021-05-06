Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 02:03:51 am
41.178 EUR   -0.52%
01:40aFresenius SE 1Q Sales Fell; Backs 2021 Guidance
DJ
01:25aFRESENIUS  : with good start to 2021 despite ongoing COVID-19 impact
PU
01:19aFRESENIUS  : reports quarterly beat as vaccinations help dialysis unit
RE
Summary 
Summary

Fresenius SE 1Q Sales Fell; Backs 2021 Guidance

05/06/2021 | 01:40am EDT
By Kim Richters

Fresenius SE said sales and adjusted profit in the first quarter declined, and the German healthcare company backed its full-year 2021 guidance.

Quarterly net profit before special items was 435 million euros ($522.2 million), down from EUR465 million a year earlier. Sales declined to EUR9.0 billion from EUR9.1 billion, the company said.

At Fresenius Medical Care, the company's dialysis division, net profit fell to EUR249 million from EUR283 million, while sales fell to EUR4.21 billion from EUR4.49 billion, the company said.

Fresenius SE backed its guidance for 2021, expecting low- to mid-single-digit percentage sales growth from EUR36.28 billion in 2020. Net profit before special items for the year is expected to be at least broadly stable compared with the prior year's EUR1.80 billion. Both outlooks are in constant currency, the company said.

The company said that it would start cost-saving and efficiency measures and that the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect its operations this year.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 0139ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -0.51% 66.08 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.91% 41.395 Delayed Quote.9.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 37 131 M 44 566 M 44 566 M
Net income 2021 1 794 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
Net Debt 2021 22 684 M 27 226 M 27 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 23 079 M 27 700 M 27 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 311 269
Free-Float 72,0%
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,99 €
Last Close Price 41,40 €
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Biedenkopf Legal, Compliance & Human Resources Director
Klaus-Peter Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA9.39%27 700
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.55%47 420
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION13.26%15 513
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.91%11 290
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.45%11 087
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 971