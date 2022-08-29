Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.08.2022 / 08:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Francesco Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25.42 EUR 19827.60 EUR 25.42 EUR 19827.60 EUR 25.40 EUR 11176.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 25.4156 EUR 50831.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

