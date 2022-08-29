Log in
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAА

(FRE)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/29/2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2022 / 08:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Francesco
Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.42 EUR 19827.60 EUR
25.42 EUR 19827.60 EUR
25.40 EUR 11176.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.4156 EUR 50831.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77689  29.08.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
