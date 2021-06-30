Log in
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/30/2021 | 02:49am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2021 / 08:48
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
558040523


30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1213506  30.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213506&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36 964 M 43 991 M 43 991 M
Net income 2021 1 783 M 2 122 M 2 122 M
Net Debt 2021 22 136 M 26 345 M 26 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 24 529 M 29 205 M 29 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 310 842
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Average target price 47,60 €
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Biedenkopf Legal, Compliance & Human Resources Director
Klaus-Peter Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA16.27%29 618
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.91%56 586
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION48.27%20 760
IHH HEALTHCARE2.36%11 942
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 854
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.38%11 069