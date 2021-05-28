Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/28/2021 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2021 / 11:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Francesco
Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.23 EUR 3140.33 EUR
44.22 EUR 52489.14 EUR
44.21 EUR 57473.00 EUR
44.20 EUR 74477.00 EUR
44.19 EUR 55944.54 EUR
44.225 EUR 28525.125 EUR
44.215 EUR 58938.595 EUR
44.205 EUR 60958.695 EUR
44.195 EUR 50117.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.206357 EUR 442063.57 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67880  28.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
05:58aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
EQ
05/26DGAP-DD  : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
DJ
05/26PRESS RELEASE  : Immatics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
DJ
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Still Narrowly Higher in Late Regular-Hours T..
MT
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Higher in Moderation
MT
05/24OPKO HEALTH  : Transfers Rights to Rayaldee in Japan to Vifor
MT
05/24FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Fresenius remains on growth course despite pandemic; 28..
PU
05/21FRESENIUS  : Study by Fresenius and Allensbach in three countries shows Germany ..
PU
05/20FRESENIUS SE  : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 927 M 44 970 M 44 970 M
Net income 2021 1 782 M 2 170 M 2 170 M
Net Debt 2021 22 133 M 26 954 M 26 954 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 24 738 M 30 168 M 30 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 310 842
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 47,50 €
Last Close Price 44,37 €
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Biedenkopf Legal, Compliance & Human Resources Director
Klaus-Peter Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.26%30 168
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.18%54 246
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION29.52%17 991
IHH HEALTHCARE-4.91%11 089
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.19%10 979
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 919