Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.05.2021 / 11:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Francesco Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 44.23 EUR 3140.33 EUR 44.22 EUR 52489.14 EUR 44.21 EUR 57473.00 EUR 44.20 EUR 74477.00 EUR 44.19 EUR 55944.54 EUR 44.225 EUR 28525.125 EUR 44.215 EUR 58938.595 EUR 44.205 EUR 60958.695 EUR 44.195 EUR 50117.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 44.206357 EUR 442063.57 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

