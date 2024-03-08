Download Image (JPG 506KB) The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE extended Sara Hennicken's mandate as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ahead of time until 2027.

The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE extended Sara Hennicken's mandate as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ahead of time until 2027. Originally, it was set to run until 2025. The company thus ensures continuity on the Management Board in order to further advance the #FutureFresenius strategy.

Wolfgang Kirsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius: "Sara Hennicken has successfully helped drive #FutureFresenius. In doing so, she has significantly improved the transparency in the finance function - this is an important prerequisite for managing the company and its businesses. We are very much looking forward to continuing our collaboration with her."

Sara Hennicken (43) has been Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius since September 1, 2022. She joined the company in 2019 as Senior Vice President Global Treasury & Corporate Finance for Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. Prior to this, she worked in investment banking for 14 years, including nine years at Deutsche Bank. Most recently, Hennicken was Managing Director and Senior Client Executive in the Corporate Finance Coverage division. From 2005 to 2010, she worked for Citigroup in Frankfurt and London. Hennicken studied economics and business administration in Germany and the USA.

With its #FutureFresenius strategy, Fresenius is focusing on its operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios. Both business segments occupy leading positions in attractive growth markets. With (Bio)Pharma, MedTech and Care Provision, they cover three central growth platforms in the therapy sector. To further increase the company's performance, the Management Board has also introduced a new, streamlined financial management system as a component of #FutureFresenius. Ambitious EBIT margin bands have been defined for the business segments as part of the Fresenius Financial Framework, which serve as benchmarks for management.

