Fresenius : Transkript 02/23/2023 | 05:43am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Transcript Video Conference FY 2022 results February 22, 2023 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Michael Sen, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CEO Sara Hennicken, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - CFO Markus Georgi, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA - SVP IR CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS Barclays, Hassan Al-Wakeel Berenberg, Victoria Lambert Jefferies, James Vane-Tempest J.P. Morgan Cazenove, David Adlington PRESENTATION Markus Georgi: Good afternoon, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'd like to welcome all of you for our full year 2022 earnings call. Our full year '22 presentation is being held in a virtual format in our headquarters here in Bad Homberg. With me on the call today are Michael Sen, our CEO, and Sara Hennicken, our CFO. Please be informed that, for today's Q&A session, you should log in via the link we provided you and click on the yellow button indicating "I want to ask a question." This time, questions can only be raised via video stream. The telephone conference is arranged in a listen-only mode, and therefore, questions cannot be raised via phone. Would like to start the call today by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement as well as in all the materials that we have distributed. And with that, Michael, I hand it over to you. Michael Sen: Yes, Markus, thanks, and good day to all of you. We have made considerable progress over the last several months on Fresenius's mission to advance patient care around the world and on putting us on a value-generating path. This afternoon, Sara and I are going to bring you up to date on our efforts to basically revitalize Fresenius. This follows on our announcement last October and the news 2 weeks ago about our plans for Fresenius Medical Care. 1 Let me briefly give you some introductory observations. First, the numbers for 2022 came in about where we said they would in October. And again, these aren't where they need to be. We all know that. But looking a little deeper, both at Kabi and at Helios, we have made steady progress on performance. And I know, on Kabi, you have a lot of questions, but we're going to go there. Second, we have also taken concrete action on simplifying the company and identifying those businesses and healthcare segments where we can generate more consistent value and, by the same token, identifying those where we are not the best owner. Third, our strategic review has been completed. This was a deliberative, careful, and thoughtful process. We sought input across senior management, from across the organization, from our boards, and our shareholders. Their involvement has been really crucial to the outcome. And as you may have read, we are strengthening in our management team. With Pierluigi Antonelli and Michael Moser, we are completing our Board and also complementing our Board with two very experienced colleagues. Both will, together with us, create #FutureFresenius. The momentum for change is really in place now, and we are going to act carefully but rapidly. When I first came on as CEO, it was clear to me that Fresenius needed a shakeup, both in priorities and in performance. For too long, the group did not critically look enough and not act forcefully enough. To be blunt, in a low interest rate environment, we invested heavily in new assets, while our returns have been fading. FMC's earnings outlook and the continued volatility in also Vamed in our market environment make it even more stark that rigorous action is required. Indeed, we need to move forward with more urgency. And the necessary changes we will make will not happen overnight. 2023 will be tough, with impacts from higher interest rates and lower contribution, primarily from FMC and also Vamed. But it is also a year where we are moving and taking fundamental decisions, a year of structural progression. Beyond this year, the plans we have outlined will deliver, and we will get Fresenius growing and performing as it should. Let me outline our thinking and actions to reset the company towards therapy-focused industry leadership. Three imperatives have led our thinking: simplification, focus, and performance. As a first step, we will deconsolidate Fresenius Medical Care. This step is crucial for both companies. Clearly, the decision to separate FMC while retaining a significant stake will simplify things for everyone. After a lot of detailed analytical work and thoughtful discussion, it is the smartest and most elegant solution from every angle to unlock what was really a confusing structure. I want to emphasize this that this is more than just rearranging some organizational chart. What was largely unthinkable just months ago is now reality, and we will keep this change momentum going. With FMC deconsolidated, we will deepen our focus on what we will call Operating Companies, Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios. Both are already active in highly attractive markets with an excellent position in those markets and a runway for value- accretive growth. What we will do is to build towards world-class therapies through system-critical healthcare products and services. As this happens, we will act on the conclusion from our top-to-bottom portfolio review. We identified a handful of assets where we believe we are not the best owner and which we will consider for divestments to just sharpen the focus and also to support the balance sheet. Transcript FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability 2 Throughout the company, we have established now clear financial targets, no avoiding these. We will measure ourselves against the best. Our new financial framework lays out our ambition and where we need to be by defining margin bands for each individual segment. And we've set out group targets on ROIC and cash, clear to everyone. This is a change in gearing the company really towards a performance culture. And we help ourselves by continuing to drive structural productivity. We've upped our savings target to around €1 billion by 2025, much of this coming from FMC, which should not come as a surprise. Turning now to FMC, FMC is at the center of dialysis care. They have a strong business with world-class market access and technologies, but the business is different than the one Fresenius has overall. And as you all well know, this discussion has been ongoing for quite a while. But now is the time for us to create a framework, conditions, and most options and strategic flexibility for both FSE and FMC. FMC needs an operational turnaround. It must improve its performance and also focus on its core business. FSE needs to simplify its complex corporate structure and focus on its Operating Companies and on optimal value creation for the investments we have. The best way to support these objectives will be a change of FMC legal form into an AG and hence subsequently deconsolidation from FSE. However, we will remain a supportive, active, and demanding shareholder with our 32% stake, which gives us a significant value upside as FMC advances its turnaround. Clear benefits for FSE and FMC from the new structure: For FSE, next to reduced complexity and an increased transparency, we can sharpen our management focus and target capital allocation towards our growth platforms, which is Kabi and Helios. At the same time, FMC has significant advantages: a simpler more entrepreneurial governance resolving the complexity of the KGaA structure and its bylaws and hence focused and faster decision making. This structural change is a complex process, yes, but we have agreement to go forward. I am pleased that our anchor shareholder the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation has expressed their support for our plans, and I would like to thank them for their trust. We expect all of this -- that the change will occur in Q3 or Q4 of this calendar. I've made it clear to the new management team at FMC how quickly we want improvement to happen to maximize the value of our significant stake. With FMC deconsolidated, we now intensify, deepen our #FutureFresenius strategy largely on our Operating Companies. Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios are at the center of our group's ambitions under #FutureFresenius. We will be focusing on growth and profitability in these units that operate exactly towards three target platforms: (Bio)Pharma, MedTech, and Care Provision. Through these platforms, addressing core healthcare needs of the future, we aim to provide world-class therapies and thus advance patient care. They're both geared for significant value creation and catering to system-critical areas of healthcare, with a good balance across resilient earnings, accretive businesses, and growth. For our investment companies, Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Vamed, our focus will be on financial value management and active oversight. On to Slide 10, we take a closer look at Fresenius Kabi. Fresenius Kabi provides a pretty comprehensive portfolio of highly specialized healthcare products with a balanced market reach. We developed our 3+1 strategy here last year and are executing it rigorously, the three growth vectors in Clinical Nutrition, Biopharma, and MedTech on the foundation of a resilient volume business. Transcript FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability 3 Let me share a few highlights where the businesses are headed. Firstly, Nutrition, really love the business, a margin-accretive business north of €2 billion in sales and growing steadily as we roll out parental and enteral nutrition portfolios. We roll it out globally, and lots of product innovation yet to come. Secondly, Biopharma, we are running a real end-to-end business here now together with mAbxience. We are, of course, very excited about our entry into the US biosimilars market this year and looking ahead as we expand the portfolio. Thirdly, Medtech, a global organization across transfusion system, transfusion, and cell technologies. Ivenix, early innings yet, it is picking up with several hospitals adopting our innovative system, and we're getting great feedback, as you may have seen in the class report, which was just recently published. Last but not least, IV drugs and solution are a fundament, a highly cash-accretive business that brings tremendous value to patients and healthcare systems. We are, of course, gearing further for resilience with a strong focus on quality and cost. In talking with many of you in the market, I really think that Kabi has not gotten the understanding and appreciation it deserves. So going forward, we have to provide the capital market with more transparency and targeted segmentation. In addition, in the second quarter of this year, we will have a deep dive for Kabi, where you can learn more about our leading positions and strategies in the respective markets. Over to Helios on Slide 11, as you know, Helios Germany and Quirónsalud are the leading private hospital providers in Germany and Spain, delivering value for more than 24 million patients each year and progressing steadily. Helios Germany continues to pool expertise in regional competence centers to achieve the best treatment results for our patients. Helios Spain is crucial in satisfying the rising demand for care in Spain. And of course, given our relevant scale, we want to be leading the way when it comes to digitizing the patient journey and providing a holistic physical and digital care offering. Clearly, our care provision platform here is highly attractive, providing continuous organic growth at really stable margins. A big part of our reset work was an intensive review of more than 25 business cells. We need to focus on businesses where we can really excel. Where we can't excel, we have to find an exit, which then improves, on the one hand, our focus and reduces the debt. This is obviously a representational chart which you see but gives you a little bit of flavor of our thinking. For some businesses, we have a clear organic growth path. On the other side, we've identified a handful of activities, each with triple-digitbillion-euro sales where FSE lacks best ownership. Of course, this process will be conducted carefully to get the most out of them for us. But we have momentum now. And over the past -- over the next 12 to 18 months, there will be steady progress here as decisions mature. For the first time also, we have set up a clear financial framework, both for our Operating Companies and for Fresenius as a whole. With F3, we will, as a result, carefully manage for capital returns and cash as well as capital structure. Sara will provide more detail on this one later on. But important for me to stress that we have set ambitious EBIT margin bands for the segments. They serve as a yardstick when reviewing our businesses, measuring performance, and planning for the future. We will hold ourselves honest to these so everyone inside the company and outside the company can benchmark our performance. For now, that's it from my side. So I'll hand it over to Sara now, and then I'll come back for a recap. Transcript FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability 4 Sara Hennicken: Thank you, Michael, and a warm welcome from my side. Before I provide you with details on how the finance agenda will support and drive that momentum that Michael just described, let me walk you through the most important numbers for '22. We delivered on our revised guidance for fiscal '22. A solid Q4 took us to 4% revenue growth in constant currency and a 10% net income decline for the full year, excluding the acquisitions of Ivenix and mAbxience. Focusing on Q4, we saw a continuation of the solid 4% revenue growth driven by strong demand for our products and services. Currency translation provided a tailwind of 3%. The EBIT decline in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by persistent inflationary pressures, especially in the US for labor as well as material prices. In addition, we had negative one-offs at Vamed and Kabi. Interest expense increased about 30% year-over-year because of financing activities, rising interest rates, and currency translation. The tax rate before special items stood at 24.4%, 100 basis points higher than prior year, bringing the full year tax rate to 23.7%, slightly better than our expectation of 24% to 25%. Now let us take a closer look at the business segment performances in Q4. Kabi had a decent quarter with revenue above €2 billion and strong 7% organic revenue growth. All three growth vectors, and in particular biopharma, laid out in our Vision 2026 are contributing to that momentum. EBIT with a softer development in Q4, however masked by one-timewrite-offs primarily related to a capitalized in-process R&D project in North America. Underlying, we see broadly stable EBIT development. Going forward, we want to provide a more transparent perspective on the makeup and dynamics of our Kabi businesses. Hence, we will change Kabi's financial disclosure with Q1 '23, switching from a regional to a segment perspective. Helios had a strong close to the year. Revenue came in for the segment at €3 billion with a healthy 5% organic growth, EBIT at €354 million with a strong margin of 11.7% and thus above the structural margin band of 9% to 11% Michael just talked about. Spain was a major contributor to this development, demonstrating the business's ability to compensate cost headwinds and showing the operational strength of care provision as we move to a post-COVID environment. Also in Germany, admissions continued to come back to a pre-COVID patient structure towards the end of the year. Fertility, however, experienced a weaker performance, with lower volumes driven by changed customer behavior triggered by the macroeconomic uncertainty. Moving on to Vamed, a difficult Q4, the macroeconomic backdrop led to lower-than- expected revenue development, in particular in the project business and thus to weaker earnings development. In addition, we saw significant negative one-timers in both the project and the services business. We had an exceptional operating cash flow development in Q4 with €1.8 billion and a very strong margin of 17.1%, driven by better cash collection and an improved working capital management at Helios. However, the strong fourth quarter could not compensate the softer start to the year, resulting in an operating cash flow margin of more than 10% but below prior year. Transcript FY/22 Results, 22 February 2023 © Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations & Sustainability 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:42:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 05:43a Fresenius : Transkript PU 02:25a FRESENIUS SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 02/22 ADRs End Mostly Lower, Danone and Fresenius Trade Actively DJ 02/22 German Stocks Steady as Inflation as Expected, Business Sentiment Improves MT 02/22 Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Palo Alto, Tesla, Shell, KKR... 02/22 Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading MT 02/22 Barclays leaves Fresenius at 'Overweight' - Target 32 euros DP 02/22 Fresenius moves ahead with new strategy and clear focus AQ 02/22 FRESENIUS SE : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD 02/22 FRESENIUS SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral MD Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 02:25a FRESENIUS SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 02/22 Barclays leaves Fresenius at 'Overweight' - Target 32 euros DP 02/22 FRESENIUS SE : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD