Fresenius : achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 2021 despite ongoing COVID-19 impact

-
Preliminary guidance for 2021 confirmed
-
Strategic roadmap for accelerated growth through 2023 and beyond
-
Group-wide initiatives to improve efficiency and profitability in preparation
-
Medium-term growth targets confirmed
-
28th consecutive dividend increase proposed
If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q4/2020. 2020 and 2019 according to IFRS 16
Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said:' The pandemic year 2020 showed emphatically the importance of forward-thinking, effective and efficient healthcare. Fresenius is making a vital contribution here, in many different areas of medicine. This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number of challenges, making it even more important that we increase efficiency in order to improve our cost base. Beyond our established businesses, we will also expand in important growth areas including biosimilars, digital healthcare, home dialysis and fertility medicine. By doing so, we are laying the foundations for more dynamic growth in the coming years. Even though the pandemic and its consequences are keeping us busy right now, we are already looking ahead and setting the course for the medicine of the future. In this way, we are also securing our company's sustainable economic success.'
(...)
You will find the full text of the press release here shortly. Until then, please use the attached PDF.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Disclaimer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:11:06 UTC.