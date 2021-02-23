Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius : achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 2021 despite ongoing COVID-19 impact

02/23/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Preliminary guidance for 2021 confirmed
  • Strategic roadmap for accelerated growth through 2023 and beyond
  • Group-wide initiatives to improve efficiency and profitability in preparation
  • Medium-term growth targets confirmed
  • 28th consecutive dividend increase proposed

If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q4/2020. 2020 and 2019 according to IFRS 16

Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said:' The pandemic year 2020 showed emphatically the importance of forward-thinking, effective and efficient healthcare. Fresenius is making a vital contribution here, in many different areas of medicine. This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number of challenges, making it even more important that we increase efficiency in order to improve our cost base. Beyond our established businesses, we will also expand in important growth areas including biosimilars, digital healthcare, home dialysis and fertility medicine. By doing so, we are laying the foundations for more dynamic growth in the coming years. Even though the pandemic and its consequences are keeping us busy right now, we are already looking ahead and setting the course for the medicine of the future. In this way, we are also securing our company's sustainable economic success.'

(...)

You will find the full text of the press release here shortly. Until then, please use the attached PDF.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
01:31aFRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
DJ
01:26aFRESENIUS : to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit
RE
01:12aFRESENIUS : achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 20..
PU
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -3-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -2-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA achieves 2020 targets, expe..
DJ
01:01aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : sees weak H1 as coronavirus weighs
RE
01:01aFRESENIUS : narrows down 2021 outlook on COVID-19 uncertainty
RE
02/19FRESENIUS SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/17FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 158 M 43 997 M 43 997 M
Net income 2020 1 735 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net Debt 2020 23 519 M 28 618 M 28 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 20 002 M 24 295 M 24 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 309 114
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,11 €
Last Close Price 35,88 €
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Götz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-5.18%24 295
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.89%56 747
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION26.10%19 242
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.10.03%11 915
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.05%11 140
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.64%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ