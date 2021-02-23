Fresenius : achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 2021 despite ongoing COVID-19 impact

Preliminary guidance for 2021 confirmed

Strategic roadmap for accelerated growth through 2023 and beyond

Group-wide initiatives to improve efficiency and profitability in preparation

Medium-term growth targets confirmed

28th consecutive dividend increase proposed

If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q4/2020. 2020 and 2019 according to IFRS 16

Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said:' The pandemic year 2020 showed emphatically the importance of forward-thinking, effective and efficient healthcare. Fresenius is making a vital contribution here, in many different areas of medicine. This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number of challenges, making it even more important that we increase efficiency in order to improve our cost base. Beyond our established businesses, we will also expand in important growth areas including biosimilars, digital healthcare, home dialysis and fertility medicine. By doing so, we are laying the foundations for more dynamic growth in the coming years. Even though the pandemic and its consequences are keeping us busy right now, we are already looking ahead and setting the course for the medicine of the future. In this way, we are also securing our company's sustainable economic success.'

(...)

You will find the full text of the press release here shortly. Until then, please use the attached PDF.