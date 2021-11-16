Fresenius : again included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Fresenius has been included again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Europe). The DJSI Europe index represents the top 20 percent based on the international investment company S&P Global's analysis of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Fresenius achieved improvements in many categories, the most significant ones in the areas of Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Human Rights. In the area of Partnerships towards sustainable healthcare, Fresenius was awarded the maximum score in the rating 2021.