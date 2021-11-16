Log in
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Fresenius : again included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
Fresenius has been included again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Europe). The DJSI Europe index represents the top 20 percent based on the international investment company S&P Global's analysis of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Fresenius achieved improvements in many categories, the most significant ones in the areas of Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Human Rights. In the area of Partnerships towards sustainable healthcare, Fresenius was awarded the maximum score in the rating 2021.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 264 M 42 360 M 42 360 M
Net income 2021 1 831 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
Net Debt 2021 22 562 M 25 648 M 25 648 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 21 118 M 24 124 M 24 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 314 852
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 37,82 €
Average target price 49,28 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Biedenkopf Legal, Compliance & Human Resources Director
Klaus-Peter Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-0.07%24 124
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.31%40 941
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD17.82%13 689
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.79%11 906
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED10.29%11 503
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED110.58%9 823