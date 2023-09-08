Download Image (JPG 687KB) The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE has appointed Robert Möller (56) to the Management Board with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE has appointed Robert Möller (56) to the Management Board with immediate effect. At the same time, he will take over as Chairman of the Management Board of Helios Health GmbH. He succeeds Dr. Francesco de Meo (59), who will leave the company.

Robert Möller has been CEO of Helios Kliniken GmbH since 2022. He joined Helios in 2014, where he held the position of Clinic Managing Director at Helios Hanseklinikum Stralsund until 2017. After a short time away, he returned to Helios in 2019 and took over the management of various regions. Möller studied human medicine at the University of Hamburg and practiced as a specialist for internal medicine. After various medical positions and a part-time master's degree in health care management, he switched to hospital management while continuing to work as a physician.

"Robert Möller, a physician and proven hospital manager from within the company will now move up to the Management Board. His experience is an excellent addition to the management team. With the further development of the hospital business, he will make an important contribution on the successfully chosen path to #FutureFresenius," said Wolfgang Kirsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius.

"Today, Fresenius is a company with a clear focus and clear responsibilities. We will continue to work together to execute our #FutureFresenius strategy and are well positioned to deliver. Robert Möller addresses the future of healthcare like almost no one else - with a clear focus on digitalization, sustainability and quality. At Helios, he will build on and drive the momentum we have generated so far with #FutureFresenius," said Fresenius CEO Michael Sen.

Helios is Europe's leading private healthcare provider, with approximately 126,000 employees. Together with Quirónsalud in Spain and Latin America and the Eugin Group with a global network of reproductive clinics, Helios Group in Germany is part of the holding Helios Health. With more than 24 million patients per year, the company generated total sales of around 11.7 billion euros in 2022.

