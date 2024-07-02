Fresenius, via its operating company Fresenius Kabi, announced today the immediate availability of its biosimilar Tyenne® (tocilizumab-aazg) in a subcutaneous formulation in the U.S, continuing its (Bio)Pharma momentum.

With this launch Fresenius is increasing access to affordable and cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases. This is another important milestone in accelerating the company's strong (Bio)Pharma momentum, a substantial cornerstone of #FutureFresenius. Tyenne®, the company's third biosimilar in the U.S., was launched in an intravenous (IV) formulation in April this year.