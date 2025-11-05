Fresenius shares fell 1% in Frankfurt, despite the healthcare group slightly raising its EBIT growth forecast at constant exchange rates, now expected to be between 4% and 8%, up from between 3% and 7%.



Q3 core EPS grew by 14% at constant exchange rates to €0.62, with adjusted EBIT up 6% at constant exchange rates to €574m, implying a slight 0.1 point improvement in its margin to 10.5%.



At nearly €5.48bn, its revenue grew 6% organically, thanks to both strong performance at Kabi and solid growth at Helios, enabling the group to confirm its annual target range of 5%-7%.



"Our transformation is producing tangible results," said CEO Michael Sen. "Despite the current macroeconomic environment, we continue to perform and deliver on our commitments."