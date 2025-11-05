Fresenius shares fell 1% in Frankfurt, despite the healthcare group slightly raising its EBIT growth forecast at constant exchange rates, now expected to be between 4% and 8%, up from between 3% and 7%.
Q3 core EPS grew by 14% at constant exchange rates to €0.62, with adjusted EBIT up 6% at constant exchange rates to €574m, implying a slight 0.1 point improvement in its margin to 10.5%.
At nearly €5.48bn, its revenue grew 6% organically, thanks to both strong performance at Kabi and solid growth at Helios, enabling the group to confirm its annual target range of 5%-7%.
"Our transformation is producing tangible results," said CEO Michael Sen. "Despite the current macroeconomic environment, we continue to perform and deliver on our commitments."
Fresenius nudges up annual EBIT forecast
Published on 11/05/2025 at 05:15 am EST
