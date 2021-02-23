Fresenius : to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius
narrowed down its 2021 sales growth forecast and said
it would launch a cost-cutting program as coronavirus-related
patient deaths weighed on its dialysis unit's full-year results.
In early February, Fresenius's separately listed dialysis
unit Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) warned its 2021 earnings may
drop by up to a quarter as high mortality among its patients
outweighed increased demand for dialysis in COVID-19 cases.
"This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number
of challenges, making it even more important that we increase
efficiency in order to improve our cost base," group Chief
Executive Stephan Sturm said in a statement.
Fresenius said it expected 2021 sales to grow in a low to
mid-single-digit percentage range and confirmed its forecast for
at least broadly stable net income. In early February, the group
said it expected "healthy sales growth."
The company added net income for the group excluding
dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care should grow in a mid-to
high single digit percentage range in constant currency.
The group said the planned measures should bring annual
savings of at least 100 million euros after tax and minority
interest from 2023 after an initial cost of about 100 million
euros each year between 2021 and 2023.
FMC, which reported a slight revenue and operating income
miss for 2020, also said it planned to invest up to 500 million
euros in cost-cutting measures over the next five years.
Fresenius' full-year net income came in at 1.80 billion
euros ($2.19 billion) on a currency-adjusted basis, in line
with the preliminary announcement that it would decline by as
much as 4% and analysts' forecasts.
($1 = 0.8217 euros)
