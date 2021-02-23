Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius : to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit

02/23/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 23 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius narrowed down its 2021 sales growth forecast and said it would launch a cost-cutting program as coronavirus-related patient deaths weighed on its dialysis unit's full-year results.

In early February, Fresenius's separately listed dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) warned its 2021 earnings may drop by up to a quarter as high mortality among its patients outweighed increased demand for dialysis in COVID-19 cases.

"This year, the pandemic will again present us with a number of challenges, making it even more important that we increase efficiency in order to improve our cost base," group Chief Executive Stephan Sturm said in a statement.

Fresenius said it expected 2021 sales to grow in a low to mid-single-digit percentage range and confirmed its forecast for at least broadly stable net income. In early February, the group said it expected "healthy sales growth."

The company added net income for the group excluding dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care should grow in a mid-to high single digit percentage range in constant currency.

The group said the planned measures should bring annual savings of at least 100 million euros after tax and minority interest from 2023 after an initial cost of about 100 million euros each year between 2021 and 2023.

FMC, which reported a slight revenue and operating income miss for 2020, also said it planned to invest up to 500 million euros in cost-cutting measures over the next five years.

Fresenius' full-year net income came in at 1.80 billion euros ($2.19 billion) on a currency-adjusted basis, in line with the preliminary announcement that it would decline by as much as 4% and analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 0.8217 euros) ($1 = 0.8218 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -1.25% 58.36 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -0.33% 35.88 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
01:31aFRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
DJ
01:26aFRESENIUS : to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit
RE
01:12aFRESENIUS : achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 20..
PU
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -3-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -2-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA achieves 2020 targets, expe..
DJ
01:01aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : sees weak H1 as coronavirus weighs
RE
01:01aFRESENIUS : narrows down 2021 outlook on COVID-19 uncertainty
RE
02/19FRESENIUS SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/17FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 158 M 43 997 M 43 997 M
Net income 2020 1 735 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net Debt 2020 23 519 M 28 618 M 28 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 20 002 M 24 295 M 24 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 309 114
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,11 €
Last Close Price 35,88 €
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Götz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-5.18%24 295
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.89%56 747
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION26.10%19 242
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.10.03%11 915
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.05%11 140
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.64%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ