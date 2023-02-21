Fresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German healthcare group
Fresenius SE will slash costs and proceed with plans
to cede strategic control over struggling dialysis group
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) as its new CEO seeks to
simplify the diversified healthcare group, it said.
Fresenius also said it expected its 2023 earnings before
interest, taxes (EBIT) and special items to come in between flat
and down by a "high-single-digit" percentage, when adjusted for
currency changes, after 2022 adjusted EBIT declined 6% to 4
billion euros ($4.3 billion).
The company said in a statement it would proceed with plans
to exclude FMC from its regular financial reporting by changing
its legal form to that of a stock corporation from KGaA, likely
by the end of this year.
It is also targeting annual structural cost savings of
around 1 billion euros before interest and tax by 2025.
"The new structure will greatly benefit both companies:
Fresenius Medical Care needs an operational turnaround, to
improve its performance and focus on its core business,"
Fresenius Chief Executive Michael Sen said.
"Fresenius needs to simplify its complex corporate
structures and commit to its Operating Companies and to
maximizing value from its investments," he added.
In a separate statement, FMC said full-year net income
dropped 31% to 673 million euros, below an analyst consensus of
681 million euros posted on the company's website, marking the
fourth consecutive annual decline.
FMC has been hit hard by a high death rate from COVID-19
among its patients. As additional headwinds, U.S. staff
shortages and cost inflation forced it to slash its annual
outlook last July and again in October 2022.
It had said excess patient mortality from COVID-19 was
abating but would still pose a 100 million euro burden on 2022
operating income.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Additonal reporting by Christoph
Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)