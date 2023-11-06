BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The head of the German Hospital Federation, Gerald Gaß, is calling on the federal and state governments to agree on emergency aid for hospitals on Monday. "We now need compensation for inflation and finally a solid financial basis to maintain inpatient care," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "The hospitals and the people in the regions expect the state premiers, together with the Federal Chancellor, to take action now to stabilize hospital care."

Gaß warned that otherwise hospitals could die. "Hospitals are already in the middle of a wave of insolvencies. The federal and state governments still have the opportunity to break this wave and limit its extent," he said. "If this does not succeed, we face the threat of even more insolvencies and closures, which will increasingly jeopardize nationwide care."

The federal and state governments are meeting in Berlin this Monday. They will discuss the financing of refugee costs, the reduction in the number of asylum seekers, the further financing of the Deutschlandticket, the acceleration of planning and approval procedures and hospital reform./bg/DP/zb