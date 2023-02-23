Green Party expert optimistic about reform plans for hospitals

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Green Party health expert Janosch Dahmen has campaigned for the planned reorganization of hospitals in Germany. "The reform must improve and standardize care for people in hospitals," the member of the Bundestag told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He said it was an untenable state of affairs that some interventions were carried out for economic reasons but without medical necessity. "The focus must not be on economic constraints, but on the well-being of patients."

Dahmen said after consultations of a federal-state working group in Berlin on Thursday that an important step toward reform had been taken. "If the federal government and the states work out the basics by the summer, we will have reached a milestone on the way to securing high-quality hospital care." He said it was a matter of uniform levels of care with transparent structural specifications for the hospitals. The consultations so far have made him optimistic. "We are on a good path to making the hospitals healthy."

Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to push through a major reform in the remuneration and orientation of clinics. The plans of the traffic light coalition aim to classify the grown network of clinics into three levels of care and to finance them accordingly - from basic care close to home to a second level with additional offerings to maximum care providers such as university clinics. At the insistence of the states, more flexible regional solutions are to be discussed for the second stage, but Lauterbach insists on uniform specifications.

Changes are also planned to the reimbursement system via flat rates for treatment cases. In order not to be economically dependent on more and more cases, clinics are to be remunerated in the future with a share for the provision of services alone./sam/DP/zb