Healthcare group Fresenius reports Q1 profit above estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius
on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit above
market expectations, helped by strong growth of its generic
drugs unit in emerging markets and growing hospital admissions
in Germany and Spain.
The group, which owns the Helios hospital chain, drugmaker
Kabi, medical services firm Vamed and dialysis specialist FMC
, reported net income of 462 million euros ($485.79
million) in the first three months of the year, against
analysts' average estimate of 430.1 million euros in a
company-provided poll.
It maintained 2022 outlook for sales growth in a
mid-single-digit percentage rate and a net income increase in
low single digits, both in constant currency.
