  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/03 11:35:01 am EDT
34.06 EUR   +1.85%
01:10aDialysis firm Fresenius Medical Care reports Q1 slightly below expectations
RE
01:00aHealthcare group Fresenius reports Q1 profit above estimates
RE
05/03RICE POWELL : Fresenius Medical Care Names Carla Kriwet to Succeed Rice Powell as CEO
DJ
Healthcare group Fresenius reports Q1 profit above estimates

05/04/2022 | 01:00am EDT
May 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit above market expectations, helped by strong growth of its generic drugs unit in emerging markets and growing hospital admissions in Germany and Spain.

The group, which owns the Helios hospital chain, drugmaker Kabi, medical services firm Vamed and dialysis specialist FMC , reported net income of 462 million euros ($485.79 million) in the first three months of the year, against analysts' average estimate of 430.1 million euros in a company-provided poll.

It maintained 2022 outlook for sales growth in a mid-single-digit percentage rate and a net income increase in low single digits, both in constant currency. ($1 = 0.9510 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 2.62% 60.4 Delayed Quote.5.71%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.85% 34.06 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 852 M 42 015 M 42 015 M
Net income 2022 1 915 M 2 019 M 2 019 M
Net Debt 2022 21 573 M 22 745 M 22 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 19 023 M 20 055 M 20 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 316 078
Free-Float 73,4%
