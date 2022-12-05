Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  7. Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
26.62 EUR   -1.59%
Helen Giza is the new CEO of Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Carla Kriwet leaves the company
EQ
12/02European Equities Move Lower to End Strong Month, Week Lower
MT
12/01Fresenius : appoints Dennis Hofmann as Head of Corporate Communications
PU
Helen Giza is the new CEO of Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Carla Kriwet leaves the company

12/05/2022 | 05:43pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Helen Giza is the new CEO of Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Carla Kriwet leaves the company

05-Dec-2022 / 23:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Helen Giza is the new CEO of Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Carla Kriwet leaves the company

Today, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, the General Partner of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, has unanimously appointed Helen Giza as CEO of the Management Board with effect as of 6 December 2022. Helen Giza continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until further notice. Her predecessor, Dr. Carla Kriwet is leaving the company at her own request and by mutual agreement due to strategic differences.

As CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Helen Giza will also join the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. Dr. Carla Kriwet will leave the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 
represented by Fresenius Management SE, 
The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., December 5, 2022

----------------------------------------
Contact:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability
T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485
markus.georgi@fresenius.com
----------------------------------------

End of Note
 

05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1505587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1505587  05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
