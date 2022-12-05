EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Helen Giza is the new CEO of Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Carla Kriwet leaves the company



05-Dec-2022 / 23:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, the General Partner of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, has unanimously appointed Helen Giza as CEO of the Management Board with effect as of 6 December 2022. Helen Giza continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until further notice. Her predecessor, Dr. Carla Kriwet is leaving the company at her own request and by mutual agreement due to strategic differences.



As CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Helen Giza will also join the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. Dr. Carla Kriwet will leave the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board



Bad Homburg v.d.H., December 5, 2022



