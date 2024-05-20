NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for Fresenius from 32.50 to 37.60 euros, but left its rating at "Neutral". The first quarter was a good start operationally, wrote analyst David Adlington in his review of the quarterly report published on Monday. The streamlining of the medical group is picking up speed./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 17.05.2024 / 21:07 / BST

First disclosure of the original study: 19.05.2024 / 23:30 / BST

