  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:15:59 2023-02-23 am EST
26.36 EUR   -4.48%
10:52aLauterbach open to more flexible regional solutions for clinics
DP
10:33aFRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
08:40aFMC and Fresenius weak - simplification does not go far enough
DP
Lauterbach open to more flexible regional solutions for clinics

02/23/2023 | 10:52am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the struggle to reorganize Germany's hospitals, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is open to more flexible regional solutions, but insists on uniform rules. To this end, opening clauses are now to be discussed, as the SPD politician made clear after consultations with the states in Berlin on Thursday. This is necessary, because otherwise grown structures would change too quickly. Country widely must be given however, which is possible. The costs of the reform are still unclear.

Lauterbach said, "It can't be that a cardiology department in Hesse is defined differently than in Baden-Württemberg." After all, he said, the planned reimbursement of costs for providing certain services should also be identical nationwide. He cited as an example of possible opening clauses that a special department for strokes must be there. However, the requirement could be considered met if it was available at a neighboring hospital in the network.

The legislative plans are intended to classify the hospital network into three care levels and to finance them accordingly - from basic care close to home, through a second level with additional services, to maximum care providers such as university hospitals. The planned second stage is being considered for possible opening clauses.

The states are putting pressure on this. The chairman of the health ministers, Manne Lucha (Greens) from Baden-Württemberg, said that the corresponding ideas of an expert commission could not be applied equally to all states. He warned against "too rigid preconditions." Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) from Bavaria called opening clauses "indispensable". Otherwise the supply threatened to worsen. Hamburg Senator Melanie Schlotzhauer (SPD) made clear the expectation that the federal government would also contribute to the costs of the transformation.

Lauterbach commented that the amount of the costs is not yet known. The question of who would finance them and what role the federal government would play would only arise once a concrete model was available. The representatives of the federal and state governments spoke of constructive consultations. Four more meetings have reportedly been agreed. The legislative plans must be approved by the Bundesrat.

The financial role of the states is also being considered in the reform. Lauterbach told the Handelsblatt newspaper, "Initially, the states not only retain the right to plan hospitals, but they also have the obligation to invest in hospitals." Hospitals and health insurers have been calling for more money for this for years.

Overall, expenditures for the approximately 1900 clinics make up the largest single item for statutory health insurers. According to the association, this amounted to more than 80 billion euros in 2021, or about one in three euros of all service expenditures. In general, the financing of hospitals is divided into two parts: The operating costs, including personnel, are paid by the health insurance funds, while investment costs, such as for new buildings or new equipment, are to be financed by the states.

The German Hospital Association recently complained that the states had not fulfilled this obligation in 2021. An investment requirement of 6.7 billion euros would have been offset by 3.3 billion euros in payments. The problem of "massive underfunding", which has been known for three decades, thus continues./sam/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
