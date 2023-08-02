ContactMarkus Georgi
- Excellent Group revenue growth of 7% in constant currency to €10.4 billion; Operating Companies with very strong 8% organic growth
- Group EBIT increased 15%1 in constant currency reflecting strong performance of Operating Companies and operational turnaround at Fresenius Medical Care
- Fresenius Kabi's EBIT margin within structural band at 14.2% driven by operating leverage and well progressing cost savings
- Fresenius Helios with very strong organic revenue growth of 7% driven primarily by excellent activity levels in Spain
- Structural productivity savings ramping up, ~€280 million already achieved in H1/23
- Deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care on track with overwhelmingly positive votes at Extraordinary General Meeting
- Fresenius Vamed's transformation initiated
- Group revenue outlook excluding Fresenius Medical Care improved, Group EBIT outlook excluding Fresenius Medical Care confirmed
If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q2/2023.
1According to FY/23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care's EBIT was supported by €277 million (H1/22: €177 million and Q2/22: €161 million) of Provider Relief Funding from the U.S. government (at current currency). Accordingly, the 2022 basis was adjusted. There is no additional U.S. governmental support assumed for 2023.
1 Before special items, Q1/22 and H1/22 restated following remeasurement Humacyte investment
2 According to FY/23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care
3 Before special items
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
