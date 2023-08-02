Contact Markus Georgi Markus Georgi Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Excellent Group revenue growth of 7% in constant currency to €10.4 billion; Operating Companies with very strong 8% organic growth

Group EBIT increased 15% 1 in constant currency reflecting strong performance of Operating Companies and operational turnaround at Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Kabi's EBIT margin within structural band at 14.2% driven by operating leverage and well progressing cost savings

Fresenius Helios with very strong organic revenue growth of 7% driven primarily by excellent activity levels in Spain

Structural productivity savings ramping up, ~€280 million already achieved in H1/23

Deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care on track with overwhelmingly positive votes at Extraordinary General Meeting

Fresenius Vamed's transformation initiated

Group revenue outlook excluding Fresenius Medical Care improved, Group EBIT outlook excluding Fresenius Medical Care confirmed

If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q2/2023.

1According to FY/23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care's EBIT was supported by €277 million (H1/22: €177 million and Q2/22: €161 million) of Provider Relief Funding from the U.S. government (at current currency). Accordingly, the 2022 basis was adjusted. There is no additional U.S. governmental support assumed for 2023.

1 Before special items, Q1/22 and H1/22 restated following remeasurement Humacyte investment

2 According to FY/23 guidance, excluding Provider Relief Fund (PRF) at Fresenius Medical Care

3 Before special items

