US seeks new suppliers of highly used cancer drug methotrexate in short supply

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it is seeking new suppliers to ease shortages of
methotrexate, one of the most commonly used cancer drugs,
building on its push to shore up two other scarce chemotherapy
medicines.
An FDA spokesperson told Reuters the agency is looking for
temporary importation options for the drug, which has been in
shortage since March.
Methotrexate is an injected drug used to treat a wide
variety of cancers ranging from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in
children, breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancers and certain
types of head and neck cancers, according to the National Cancer
Institute.
Last week, the FDA said it was looking for additional
temporary suppliers for two other cancer chemotherapies,
cisplatin and carboplatin. It has already signed off on allowing
cisplatin made by China's Qilu Pharmaceutical to be sold in the
country.
The FDA had not previously disclosed it is also looking for
new methotrexate sources.
Some cancer drugs have been hard-hit by ongoing shortages in
the United States, prompting doctors to ration drugs and
complicating treatment plans for patients.
According to information released by U.S. Senators Gary
Peters and Debbie Stabenow, shortages have been exacerbated by a
disruption in supply from India-based manufacturer Intas
Pharmaceuticals, which provides the U.S. market
through its Accord Healthcare unit.
There are more than 130 drug formulations currently in
shortage in the U.S., according to a list maintained by the FDA.
When faced with shortages, the FDA can make exceptions to
allow products to be sold here outside of its usual oversight. A
recent high-profile example was its opening of the baby formula
market to additional manufacturers.
The regulator generally requires extra testing and
oversight of new suppliers before signing off on them.
"The FDA may inspect the facility and conduct FDA sampling
and testing as an additional level of oversight. The agency is
doing both in this case," the regulator said in a statement when
asked about the Qilu exemption.
Methotrexate works by slowing or stopping the growth of
cancer cells and suppressing the immune system.
According to the American Society of Health-System
Pharmacists, suppliers with methotrexate injections in shortage
or on back order include Accord Healthcare, Fresenius Kabi,
Pfizer, Teva and Hikma Pharmaceuticals
.
Methotrexate is also commonly used to treat autoimmune
diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
