MUNICH/LICHTENFELS (dpa-AFX) - The feared wave of insolvencies is emerging among Germany's hospitals: according to figures from the German Hospital Association (DKG), 26 owners with a total of 34 hospitals have filed for insolvency in just under a year since November 2022. Further bankruptcies have been averted in several cases by local communities stepping in as rescuers.

"One question is, will the hospitals survive the next period until a reform comes into force? That's where the situation has deteriorated further, because the cost-income gap has widened," says DKG Vice President Thomas Lemke, who in his main job is CEO of Sana-Kliniken in Ismaning near Munich. On October 25, Lemke and a whole series of experts will discuss the tense situation at an expert forum organized by the management consultancy RS Medical Consult in Berlin.

So far, the insolvencies do not mean closure in the vast majority of cases, but a great many homes are in distress. According to a survey of the 600 largest German hospitals conducted by management consultants Roland Berger in the summer, more than half are in the red.

One example is the Regiomed hospital network with seven hospitals in Upper Franconia and Thuringia. Because of the risk of insolvency, the shareholders recently decided to transfer the clinics to the respective municipalities. "With all the consequences, especially of a financial nature, because every euro of the municipalities can only be spent once - as with any private company," says Christian Meißner (CSU), district administrator of the Lichtenfels district and chairman of the shareholders' meeting. Money that would have to be given to the hospitals would be lacking in other areas such as schools or roads.

"In the worst case, a privatization of the hospital landscape takes place through insolvencies, where private hospital operators pick out the fillets that bring money," says the local politician. "The rest - presumably mainly in rural areas - would then have to be wound up."

The Federal Ministry of Health points out that no country in Europe except Austria spends more per capita on hospitals than Germany. And with more than 1700 clinics, hospital density is greater than in any other country in Europe, according to the report.

"Since many hospitals can no longer be operated economically, many experts assume that without the hospital reform, 25 percent of clinics would go bankrupt by 2030," the ministry said in a statement.

The last reform took place in 2003: because of exploding costs, the federal government introduced flat rates per case at that time, called DRG ("diagnosis related groups"). Roughly speaking: For each diagnosis and the corresponding therapy, hospitals receive lump-sum payments, regardless of how long a patient stays. This was intended to shorten hospital stays and increase efficiency.

Since then, hospitals have had a financial incentive to treat and operate on as many patients as possible. In 1991, a patient spent an average of two weeks in the hospital; in 2022, it was only half as long, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The number of hospital beds has shrunk by more than a quarter to 480,000 since 1991, but the annual "caseload" of patients rose from 14.5 million to more than 19 million between 1991 and 2019. The pandemic then brought a plunge to under 17 million, which has greatly exacerbated the cash crunch.

For years, health insurers have accused hospitals of scheduling too many and sometimes unnecessary operations. Now the federal government wants to change the system again under the keyword "de-oconomization". The clinics are to receive 60 percent of their budgets as "advance payments", without any link to operations and treatments.

But existential fear is rampant in many clinics. "If nothing changes in the key points, about 400 to 500 clinics will slip into the so-called level of polyclinics or outpatient centers," says DKG Vice President Lemke. "Another 300 to 400 clinics will be downgraded in their care levels and then face extinction," he warns. "Decisive for how many hospitals survive in Germany is the question of how the service groups and structural characteristics are defined in the hospital reform."

Instead of "de-oconomization," the DKG fears the opposite: "Forty percent of the revenue is to continue to be generated via the DRG system," says Lemke. However, the proportion of money distributed via the DRGs will decrease, he adds, making individual services worth less. "So the small and medium-sized rural hospitals that we actually want to protect will have to run even faster in the hamster wheel to survive."

Rural hospitals often offer a smaller and less profitable range of services than larger urban hospitals. Hospitals in cities or university hospitals classified as "maximum care providers" would receive a disproportionate share of the funds with the new financing system, predicts DKG Vice President Lemke. "At the end of the day, this will lead into de facto rationing, that's the logic."

The Ministry of Health explicitly rejects this accusation: "The reserve payment lowers the economic pressure on hospitals to provide services," explains a spokesperson. Minister Karl Lauterbach, in turn, points to the federal states. "The states have indisputably failed to pay 30 billion in investment costs over the past ten years," the SPD politician said recently in the Bundestag. The only thing that seems certain at present is that further insolvencies will follow./cho/DP/zb