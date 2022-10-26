Fresh Del Monte Highlights Advancements Toward Reaching 2030 Sustainability Goals

Produce Leader Shaping the Future of Agriculture Shares Significant Milestones in Expansive 2021 Report

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, released today its 2021 Sustainability Report, reporting for the first time in alignment with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) within Agricultural Products for the food and beverage industry and reports in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), including mapping to the sector standard for Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fishing. As the company shifts toward becoming an agritech business, Fresh Del Monte has implemented notable technology solutions and innovative practices across its organization to become more efficient and sustainable, shaping the future of agriculture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005064/en/

Fresh Del Monte 2021 Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

Fresh Del Monte continues to make progress toward its goal of reducing food waste by 50 percent by 2030, with 95 percent of its food waste diverted from landfill and its overall food waste reduced by 13 percent last year. Significant strides have also been made since the company’s targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, including the reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 22 percent compared with its 2019 baseline, only 5.5 percentage points shy of their 2030 goal.

“Our strengths lie in creating sustainability programs with a holistic approach to conserve the full ecosystem, which is vital for both the success of our business and the planet,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Office, Senior Vice President, R&D and Agricultural Services. “As our efforts continue to evolve, we are proud of the transformative steps taken, including our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative, to continue making a positive impact on our society, communities and the environment. A lot remains to be done, and that is why we are partnering with other organizations and calling on our vendors and customers to join us in transforming our food system.”

Fresh Del Monte has also shared its sustainability advancements at the biggest sustainability events in the world including the World Biodiversity Summit, which occurred alongside the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP26 and New York City Climate Week in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the company won the Environmental Initiatives category in the 2021 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards for its approach to farming while conserving biodiversity.

Looking toward the future, Fresh Del Monte will continue its journey to create sustainability programs to conserve biodiversity, reduce its impact on climate change, and partner with communities around the world to achieve A Brighter World Tomorrow™.

The full sustainability report can be found at https://freshdelmonte.com/sustainability-reports/

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005064/en/