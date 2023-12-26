Official FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC. press release

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference, to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Lakes in Orlando, FL from January 8-10, 2024. Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bianca Hernandez, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will hold meetings with institutional investors on Monday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ICR representative. If you are unable to attend the conference and would like to schedule a call with management, please contact Bianca Hernandez, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, Bhernandez1@FreshDelMonte.com.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022 and 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

Source: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231226016001/en/