Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDP   KYG367381053

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.

(FDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresh Del Monte Produce : Welcomes New Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker

05/05/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company continues to promote diversity and inclusion across all levels of organization

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is pleased to announce the election of two additional members to its Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005760/en/

Kristen Colber-Baker (Photo: Business Wire)

Kristen Colber-Baker (Photo: Business Wire)

As a company committed to promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of its organization, Lori and Kristin join fellow independent board member, Mary Ann Cloyd, an Independent Director serving as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Governance Committee. With the new additions, women now make up 38% of the Fresh Del Monte Produce Board of Directors, holding 3 of the 8 board seats. In comparison, women hold approximately 23% of company board seats on the Russell 3000 Index, according to a 2020 Harvard Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index.

“We are pleased to welcome both Lori and Kristin to Fresh Del Monte’s growing and diverse Board of Directors,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “Each of them holds valuable expertise and varied skills from impressive career pathways that will help strengthen our long-term vision and business goals as a leading global supplier worldwide.”

Lori serves as the Principal of Courtyard Connections, an advisory firm focused on marketing and leadership in consumer-facing sectors. She holds positions on several public, private and non-profit boards and also serves on advisory boards of early stage companies. She is also an executive coach to C-suite and high-potential executives. Lori’s expertise spans from digital marketing and social media to direct-to-consumer e-commerce, bringing a deep understanding of consumer trends and growing consumer-facing businesses worldwide.

Kristin Colber-Baker is currently the Global Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Mars, Inc., a family-owned business delivering a diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services. She brings more than 25 years of experience in global finance, including extensive turnaround and Mergers and Acquisitions experience, in addition to human capital and company culture expertise. Kirstin is a qualified audit committee financial expert and a seasoned talent leader.

Lori holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Kristin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP. To learn more about the company, sign up for alerts at http://investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com/overview/default.aspx


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.
10:53aFRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE  : Welcomes New Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus a..
BU
06:10aFRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
06:03aFRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
05:52aDEL MONTE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46aFRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/12FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/23FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
03/16FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE  : Annual 2020
PU
03/09FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 372 M - -
Net income 2021 76,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 37 600
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50 $
Last Close Price 28,86 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yousef Nicolas Zakharia President & Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo Guarita Bezerra Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hans Sauter Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Marlene M. Gordon Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.19.90%1 368
CORTEVA, INC.28.59%36 876
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-21.06%14 168
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-21.30%4 160
QL RESOURCES3.45%3 538
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.05%1 926
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ