Fresh Del Monte Produce : Welcomes New Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker

Company continues to promote diversity and inclusion across all levels of organization

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is pleased to announce the election of two additional members to its Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005760/en/

Kristen Colber-Baker (Photo: Business Wire)

As a company committed to promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of its organization, Lori and Kristin join fellow independent board member, Mary Ann Cloyd, an Independent Director serving as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Governance Committee. With the new additions, women now make up 38% of the Fresh Del Monte Produce Board of Directors, holding 3 of the 8 board seats. In comparison, women hold approximately 23% of company board seats on the Russell 3000 Index, according to a 2020 Harvard Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index.

“We are pleased to welcome both Lori and Kristin to Fresh Del Monte’s growing and diverse Board of Directors,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “Each of them holds valuable expertise and varied skills from impressive career pathways that will help strengthen our long-term vision and business goals as a leading global supplier worldwide.”

Lori serves as the Principal of Courtyard Connections, an advisory firm focused on marketing and leadership in consumer-facing sectors. She holds positions on several public, private and non-profit boards and also serves on advisory boards of early stage companies. She is also an executive coach to C-suite and high-potential executives. Lori’s expertise spans from digital marketing and social media to direct-to-consumer e-commerce, bringing a deep understanding of consumer trends and growing consumer-facing businesses worldwide.

Kristin Colber-Baker is currently the Global Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Mars, Inc., a family-owned business delivering a diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services. She brings more than 25 years of experience in global finance, including extensive turnaround and Mergers and Acquisitions experience, in addition to human capital and company culture expertise. Kirstin is a qualified audit committee financial expert and a seasoned talent leader.

Lori holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Kristin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP. To learn more about the company, sign up for alerts at http://investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com/overview/default.aspx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005760/en/