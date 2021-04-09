Fresh Express Delivery : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRESH EXPRESS DELIVERY HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD

鮮 馳 達 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited (formerly known as SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited), the Cayman Islands Share Registrar of the Company, has been changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March, 2021.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

