MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co., Limited    1175   KYG3673S1012

FRESH EXPRESS DELIVERY HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1175)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresh Express Delivery : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

04/09/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRESH EXPRESS DELIVERY HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD

鮮 馳 達 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

((Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1175)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited (formerly known as SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited), the Cayman Islands Share Registrar of the Company, has been changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March, 2021.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

For and on behalf of the Board

Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co., Ltd

Pan Junfeng

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pan Junfeng, Mr. Tang Dacong, Mr. Zhou Aijie and Mr. Tan Rucheng as executive Directors, Mr. Wen Cyrus Jun-ming as non-executive Director and Dr. Leung Hoi Ming, Mr. Mak Ka Wing, Patrick and Mr. Sung Wing Sum as independent non-executive Directors.

Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 776 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2020 -94,1 M -14,4 M -14,4 M
Net Debt 2020 94,7 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 52,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Feng Pan Chairman
Hoi Ming Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Wing Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Sum Sung Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Cong Tang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESH EXPRESS DELIVERY HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED-8.57%12
BID CORPORATION LIMITED9.34%6 694
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.0.48%3 267
METCASH LIMITED12.13%2 918
MARR S.P.A.9.19%1 457
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.34.59%1 197
