FPFI Announces Brand Update

Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - Fresh Promise Foods, Inc., (OTC Pink: FPFI) (hereinafter "FPFI") a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC PINK: FPFI) announced today that Shinju Whisky was recently listed as one of the top ten Japanese Whiskies to drink in 2020 by Liquor.com. Shinju, which is imported exclusively in the U.S. market by CapCity Beverage, LLC (a division of Fresh Promise Foods wholly owned subsidiary Human Brands Int'l Inc.), was named 'Best for Cocktails' based on its flavor profile. The Company is currently developing additional expressions to complement its flagship "White Pearl" blended whisky.





SHINJU Japanese Whisky

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7169/67374_0dee986664bada4e_002full.jpg

Shinju, launched in late 2018, is currently available in nine U.S. markets, including Florida, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and California, with more pending. The brand's "White Pearl" blend is available in both on and off-premises locations in the markets, including national retailer Total Wine and More. Shinju is also available for purchase on several online platforms including Totalwine.com, Bed-Vyne.com and delivery service Drizly.com.

With the rapidly changing retail environment the Brand intends to explore more direct to consumer retail options which will allow customers to continue to participate with the Brand from the comfort and safety of their own homes. In November, the Brand will launch a dedicated product page on one of the leading spirit and wine industry e-commerce platforms, Reservebar.com, which will also include a purchase option on the Brand's website, Shinjuwhisky.com.

Please continue to follow Fresh Promise Foods for more updates on Shinju and other exciting Company developments.

About Fresh Promise:

Fresh Promise Foods, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities primarily targeting companies, with brand ownership, exclusive production, distribution and supply and licensing agreements. FPFI will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized companies and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.





Human Brands Int'l Inc. Logo

To view an enhanced version of thislogo, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7169/67374_0dee986664bada4e_003full.jpg

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe

email: Joepoe1@yahoo.com

Social: IG/Twitter/FB @humanbrandsinc @shinjuwhisky

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67374