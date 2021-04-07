Log in
FRESH PROMISE FOODS INC       

FRESH PROMISE FOODS INC
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresh Promise Foods Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change

04/07/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Fresh Promise Foods, Inc. (OTC Pink: FPFI) a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: FPFI) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that effective April 8th, 2021 FINRA has approved the Company's previously announced 100-1 reverse stock split. The Company has also completed the process with the State of Nevada to officially change the name of the Company to Rogue One, Inc. In connection with these corporate actions the Company has been issued a new CUSIP #:77912P109 and will trade under the symbol FPFID for 20 business days from the effective date when a new symbol will be assigned to reflect the name change and the new direction of the Company.

The company will continue to focus on the growth of its wholly owned subsidiary, Human Brands International, Inc. as well as additional acquisition and joint venture opportunities. Please stay tuned for further Company news and updates.

About Rogue One:

Rogue One, Inc. (www.rogueoneinc.com) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities primarily targeting companies, with brand ownership, exclusive production, distribution and supply and licensing agreements. Rogue will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized companies and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe
Email: Joepoe1@yahoo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79749


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe E Poe Chairman & chief Executive Officer
Ryan Thomas Dolder Chief Financial Officer & Director
Janon Ajene Costley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESH PROMISE FOODS INC0
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-7.69%3 897
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP.1.32%2 988
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.-1.76%2 603
UTZ BRANDS, INC.17.00%1 974
HUAWEN FOOD CO., LTD.8.10%960
