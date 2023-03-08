Advanced search
    FRTX   US10802T2042

FRESH TRACKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FRTX)
  Report
3.075 USD   +68.03%
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics : FRTX-02 Phase 1 SAD/MAD Topline Results Presentation
PU
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics : Company Overview Presentation
PU
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics : Company Overview Presentation

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
NASDAQ: FRTX

Company Overview Presentation

Making Fresh Tracks in Medicine®

March 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Any statements made in this presentation relating to future financial, business, and/or research and development, investigational, preclinical or clinical performance and potential, conditions, plans, prospects, impacts, shifts, trends, progress, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.'s ("FRTX") strategy; future operations; future potential; future financial position; future liquidity; future revenue; territorial focus; projected expenses; results of operations; the anticipated timing, scope, design, results, possible impact of, and/or reporting of data of ongoing and future nonclinical and clinical trials involving FRTX-02 and any other products; intellectual property rights, including the acquisition, validity, term, and enforceability of such; the expected timing and/or results of regulatory submissions and approvals; and prospects for treatment of patients and commercializing (and competing with) any product candidates for any disease by FRTX or third parties, or research and/or licensing collaborations with, or actions of, its partners, including in the United States, Japan, South Korea, or any other country, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "might," "show," "topline," "positive," "announce," "anticipate," "advance," "reflect," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "will," evaluate," "advance," "excited," "aim," "strive," "help," "progress," "meet," "support," "select," "initiate," "look forward," "promise," "provide," "commit," "best-in-class,""first-in-class,""standard-of-care," "on track," "opportunity," "disrupt," "reduce," "restore," "demonstrate," "suggest," "attenuate," "reinforce," "imply," "induce," "attain," "regulate," "dampen," "inhibit," "target," "shift," and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to FRTX or any of FRTX's investigational products, partners, or third parties, may identify forward-looking statements. FRTX cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly, and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, research results and data that do not meet targets; study limitations, including small sample sizes and the enrollment of only healthy patients; data variability; expectations or regulatory approval requirements; ability to obtain adequate financing for (i) product development, (ii) clinical trials, (iii) regulatory submission(s), and (iv) any future commercialization; ability to acquire, maintain, and enforce global intellectual property rights; potential delays or alterations in (i) product development, (ii) trials of any type, and (iii) regulatory submission and reviews; changes in law or policy; litigation; regulatory agency actions; feedback, or requests; supply chain disruptions; unanticipated demands on cash resources; interruptions, disruption, or inability by FRTX, its partners, or third parties to obtain or supply (i) research material, (ii) raw materials, and/or (iii) product anywhere, or secure essential services, in the world; the outcome of and reaction to FRTX's current and planned preclinical and clinical trials across its portfolio of assets and for the SAD/MAD portion of this Phase 1 study on FRTX-02; the inability of third parties to achieve the regulatory and sales-based events under FRTX's agreements with them, or their lack of funds, resulting in FRTX not receiving additional or full payments due from them, especially related to the sale and assignment of FRTX's ownership of sofpironium bromide; and other risks associated with (i) developing and obtaining regulatory approval for, and commercializing, product candidates, (ii) raising additional capital, and (iii) maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
  • Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in FRTX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov(or at https://www.frtx.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of FRTX as of the date hereof only. FRTX specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved

2

NASDAQ: FRTX

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.

Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative and groundbreaking prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory and other debilitating diseases

Potential First-in-Class

DYRK1A Inhibitor

  • Reported positive SAD/MAD topline results from FRTX-02 Phase 1 study in March 2023
  • FRTX-02is the first oral DYRK1A inhibitor tested in the clinic for autoimmune diseases
  • Broad therapeutic potential for debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Potential First-in-Class

STING Inhibitor

  • FRTX-10preclinical development underway
  • Demonstrated strong proof- of-mechanism & promising profile in initial preclinical studies
  • Potential to treat a wide array of autoinflammatory disorders and rare interferonopathies

Cutting-Edge

Kinase Inhibitors

  • Extensive library of small molecule next-generationkinase inhibitors targeting DYRK1, LRRK2, TTK, and
    CLK
  • Opportunity to explore various autoimmune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and oncology diseases

Future Royalty Stream

from Asset Sale

  • Developed sofpironium bromide, the first topical NCE for hyperhidrosis, from preclinical through successful Phase 3
  • Asset sold in May 2022 to Botanix; Deal includes $172M in potential milestone payments & tiered royalties
  • NDA submitted; Potential approval in Q3 2023

© 2023 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved

3

TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPEUTICS

Pipeline of NCEs with First-in-Class Potential

PROGRAM

FRTX-02

Oral DYRK1A

Inhibitor

FRTX-10

Oral STING

Inhibitor

Next-Generation Kinase Inhibitors

Oral DYRK1, LRRK2, TTK & CLK Inhibitors

FRTX-03

Topical DYRK1A Inhibitor

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES: Atopic Dermatitis | Rheumatoid Arthritis | Type 1 Diabetes | Others

AUTOINFLAMMATORY DISEASES: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus | Dermatomyositis | NASH

AUTOIMMUNE, NEUROINFLAMMATORY, AND OTHER DISEASES

AUTOIMMUNE DERMATOLOGY: Atopic Dermatitis | Psoriasis | Others

PHASE 3

NEXT MILESTONE

Phase 1 Part 2

Initiation (Atopic

Dermatitis Patients)

Preclinical

Development

Preclinical Characterization

Formulation

Development

© 2023 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved

4

TRAILBLAZING LEADERSHIP

Executing Strategy with an Experienced Leadership Team

Our executives have developed and/or supported launches for several novel products achieving first-in-class and/or iconic status

C O - F O U N D E R &

C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R

Andy Sklawer

C H I E F R & D &

C H I E F O P E R A T I N G O F F I C E R

Deepak Chadha

C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R

Albert Marchio II

G E N E R A L C O U N S E L & C C O

David McAvoy

© 2023 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved

5

Disclaimer

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
