Fresh Tracks Therapeutics : FRTX-02 Phase 1 SAD/MAD Topline Results Presentation

Any statements made in this presentation relating to future financial, business, and/or research and development, investigational, preclinical or clinical performance and potential, conditions, plans, prospects, impacts, shifts, trends, progress, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.'s ("FRTX") strategy; future operations; future potential; future financial position; future liquidity; future revenue; territorial focus; projected expenses; results of operations; the anticipated timing, scope, design, results, possible impact of, and/or reporting of data of ongoing and future nonclinical and clinical trials involving FRTX-02 and any other products; intellectual property rights, including the acquisition, validity, term, and enforceability of such; the expected timing and/or results of regulatory submissions and approvals; and prospects for treatment of patients and commercializing (and competing with) any product candidates for any disease by FRTX or third parties, or research and/or licensing collaborations with, or actions of, its partners, including in the United States, Japan, South Korea, or any other country, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "might," "show," "topline," "positive," "announce," "anticipate," "advance," "reflect," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "will," evaluate," "advance," "excited," "aim," "strive," "help," "progress," "meet," "support," "select," "initiate," "look forward," "promise," "provide," "commit," "best-in-class,""first-in-class,""standard-of-care," "on track," "opportunity," "disrupt," "reduce," "restore," "demonstrate," "suggest," "attenuate," "reinforce," "imply," "induce," "attain," "regulate," "dampen," "inhibit," "target," "shift," and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to FRTX or any of FRTX's investigational products, partners, or third parties, may identify forward-looking statements. FRTX cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly, and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, research results and data that do not meet targets; study limitations, including small sample sizes and the enrollment of only healthy patients; data variability; expectations or regulatory approval requirements; ability to obtain adequate financing for (i) product development, (ii) clinical trials, (iii) regulatory submission(s), and (iv) any future commercialization; ability to acquire, maintain, and enforce global intellectual property rights; potential delays or alterations in (i) product development, (ii) trials of any type, and (iii) regulatory submission and reviews; changes in law or policy; litigation; regulatory agency actions; feedback, or requests; supply chain disruptions; unanticipated demands on cash resources; interruptions, disruption, or inability by FRTX, its partners, or third parties to obtain or supply (i) research material, (ii) raw materials, and/or (iii) product anywhere, or secure essential services, in the world; the outcome of and reaction to FRTX's current and planned preclinical and clinical trials across its portfolio of assets and for the SAD/MAD portion of this Phase 1 study on FRTX-02; the inability of third parties to achieve the regulatory and sales-based events under FRTX's agreements with them, or their lack of funds, resulting in FRTX not receiving additional or full payments due from them, especially related to the sale and assignment of FRTX's ownership of sofpironium bromide; and other risks associated with (i) developing and obtaining regulatory approval for, and commercializing, product candidates, (ii) raising additional capital, and (iii) maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in FRTX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov(or at https://www.frtx.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of FRTX as of the date hereof only. FRTX specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.
FRTX-02 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable potential first-in-class DYRK1A inhibitor with strong preclinical validation and broad potential to treat debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
Novel Autoimmunity
Target
Dual mechanism potentially restoring immune homeostasis through enhanced regulatory T-cell differentiation and concomitant inhibition of pro-inflammatory pathways
Emerging field with recent significant investor & pharma interest
Strong Preclinical
Validation
Proof-of-mechanismestablished by thorough characterization
Preclinicalproof-of-conceptin 10+ animal models of autoimmune disorders
Promising efficacy profile vs. established therapies
Significant Market
Opportunity
Robust potential across multiple different autoimmune diseases
Oral & topical formulations under development
Strong IP position (CoM) in U.S. & other key countries through 2038+
Phase 1
Trial Ongoing
Reported positive SAD/MAD topline results from FRTX-02 Phase 1 study in March 2023
Results support advancement of FRTX-02 as potential first-in-class treatment for autoimmune diseases
FRTX-02is first oral DYRK1A inhibitor tested in the clinic for autoimmune diseases
Topline results from Part 1 (SAD/MAD) of the Phase 1 study support the continued development of FRTX-02 as a potential first-in-class,once-daily oral treatment for atopic dermatitis and/or other autoimmune diseases
FRTX-02was generally safe and well tolerated within the potential therapeutic dose range
Plasma concentrations within the potential therapeutic dose range were consistent with efficacious exposure levels established in nonclinical disease models
Pharmacokinetic (PK) data support once-daily oral dosing with FRTX-02 and steady state concentrations were attained before Day 14
Reduction in disease-relevant cytokines was observed in exploratory ex-vivo lipopolysaccharide (LPS)- stimulated whole blood pharmacodynamic (PD) assays
FRTX-02-101 is a two-part, randomized, double-blinded,placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and PD of oral FRTX-02 in healthy adult subjects (Part 1) and atopic dermatitis patients (Part 2)
PART 1: SINGLE ASCENDING DOSE (SAD) PHASE
56 healthy subjects (8 per cohort) randomized 6:2 to once daily doses of FRTX-02 or placebo Endpoints: safety, tolerability, PK
COHORT 1
COHORT 2
COHORT 3
COHORT 4
COHORT 5
COHORT 6
COHORT 7
10 mg
30 mg
75 mg
150 mg
300 mg
450 mg
600 mg
COHORT 4 (FED)
150 mg
PART 1: MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE (MAD) PHASE
33 healthy subjects (11 per cohort) randomized 9:2 to either 14 once-daily doses of FRTX-02 or placebo Endpoints: safety, tolerability, PK, exploratory PD
COHORT 8
COHORT 9
COHORT 10*
150 mg QD
300 mg QD
75 mg QD
PART 2: ATOPIC DERMATITIS
30-40 patients receiving 28 once-daily doses of FRTX-02 or placebo
*75 mg QD dose was selected for Cohort 10 based on 150 mg QD (Cohort 8) PK exposures exceeding FRTX-02 concentrations at the mouse efficacious dose (30 mg/kg BID) and safety findings from 300 mg QD (Cohort 9).
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:08 UTC.