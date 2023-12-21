Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.(OTCPK:FRTX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in transforming patient lives through the development of differentiated prescription therapeutics. Its pipeline is focused on providing existing treatment paradigms and features several new chemical entities that inhibit novel targets with potential for autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. The Company's strategy is exploring therapies by identifying, pursuing, and developing therapeutics that can help people struggling with autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Its pipeline includes FRTX-02, FRTX-10, Next-Generation Kinase Inhibitors and FRTX-03. FRTX-02 is a potential Oral DYRK1A Inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its FRTX-10 is a covalent Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) inhibitor candidate for the potential treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and rare genetic diseases.