Entry into Material Agreements

On July 28, 2023, Fresh2 Group Limited (the "Company") entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with New-Horizon Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("New-Horizon"), a Hong Kong company focused on bio-medical technology, under which the Company agreed to sell 100% of the shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Technology (Lishui) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary based in Lishui, China, which has experienced significant financial losses in its operations and is not expected to achieve a breakeven point in the immediate future, to New-Horizon in consideration of RMB1.00. The closing is expected to take place within 30 days from the execution of the agreement.

On July 28, 2023, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with New-Horizon, under which the Company agreed to sell 100% of the shares of Anpac Technology USA CO., LTD., a subsidiary based in Pennsylvania and California, to New-Horizon in consideration of US$1.00. The closing took place simultaneously with the execution of the agreement.

On July 28, 2023, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Ningkasai Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Ningkasai"), a PRC high-tech company specialized in nanotechnologies for life science applications, under which the Company agreed to sell 100% of the shares of Changhe Bio-Medical Technology (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary based in Yangzhou, China, to Ningkasai in consideration of RMB1.00. The closing is expected to take place within 30 days from the execution of the agreement.