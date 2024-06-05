Freshpet, Inc. is focused on the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food products. The Companyâs products consist of dog food, cat food and dog treats. The Companyâs products are made according to its nutritional philosophy of fresh, meat-based nutrition and minimal processing. Its proprietary recipes include real, fresh meat and varying combinations of vitamin-rich vegetables, leafy greens, and antioxidant-rich fruits, without the use of preservatives or additives. Its products are sold under the Freshpet brand name. The Company sells its products through a network of Company-owned branded refrigerators, Freshpet Fridges. The Company sells its products throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells its products through the classes of retail: grocery (including online), mass, club, pet specialty, natural, and digital. The Company also offer fresh treats across all classes of retail under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels.

Sector Food Processing