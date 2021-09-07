Freshpet : How to Find a Feeding Schedule that Works for Your Dog's Lifestyle

Big dogs, small dogs, lazy dogs, energetic dogs - dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and energy levels. This means that all dogs have different eating needs, which can make it tough to figure out a feeding schedule and the type of food that is best for your pet. We've asked Freshpet vet, Dr. Aziza, to share some insight on how you can determine a feeding schedule that works best for your dog's lifestyle.

The best feeding schedule for your dog is determined by your lifestyle, their age, and any medical needs, but generally feeding two meals a day is recommended. This schedule is well suited for many adult dogs, including those with medical diseases like diabetes mellitus, Cushing's disease, and pancreatitis, among others, but it also works well for pet parents that don't work at home.

Like humans, the bigger the pet, the more calories the body needs to maintain a healthy body weight. For dogs, large breed dogs require more daily food than smaller breeds but what matters most is the calorie intake. Some foods are very calorically dense and therefore should be consumed in smaller amounts - think of a burger vs a light salad.

A great way to determine how much to feed your pet is to refer to the feeding instructions on the packaging of your pet's food. For instance, Freshpet's recipes have an easy-to-follow table that shows how much food is recommended for your pet based on their weight. It's always a good idea to use an 8 oz measuring cup to accurately dispense daily meals.

Generally, it is recommended to feed your dog a consistent meal. If you know that your dog is able to tolerate different foods - for example, they've tried both Freshpet's Select Chunky Beef and Tender Chicken recipes without issue - then it is fine to switch during the week, but I wouldn't recommend switching proteins throughout the day. This way, if there is a medical concern that develops that day, it'll be easier for the veterinarian to determine if it is caused by diet.

If you decide to introduce a new brand and/or new meal into your dog's diet, I strongly recommend gradually transitioning it from a previous diet over a period of 5-7 days. Foods that are switched too abruptly can cause gastrointestinal upset, including vomiting and diarrhea.

The best food to feed your dog in the morning and night is one that they will enjoy! Great high-quality meals will help your pet have great energy during the day and sleep well at night.

I mentioned earlier that the best feeding schedule for dogs is two meals per day, but what I didn't mention is that this isn't the recommended schedule for young dogs. Puppies have an increased risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar, which makes them better suited to more frequent feedings. Puppies should receive meals 3-4 times a day unless otherwise instructed by your veterinarian. Once your dog reaches 6 months of age, feedings can start to decrease to twice a day.

Like athletes, active dogs burn more calories throughout the day and need to replenish them with healthy foods. Simply put, this means that active dogs require more calories to maintain a healthy weight compared to lazy dogs. To determine the daily requirements of an active versus a lazy dog, veterinarians utilize specific formulas to calculate the calories needed. If you are curious to find out how many daily calories your dog needs, contact your primary care veterinarian or, better yet, a veterinary nutritionist.

It's normal for your dog's appetite to fluctuate between days, changing depending on behavioral or lifestyle changes. For instance, if your dog is missing a family member they may be less hungry, or if they've been more active then they may be hungrier. Sometimes they may simply want a different meal and are being picky! What's most important is that your dog's appetite overall is good, there are no signs of significant weight loss, and energy levels are great.

It's okay to slightly alter your dog's feeding schedule throughout the week, however, significant changes are not recommended. I recommend trying to keep the feeding schedule within a 1-2 hour window as uncertainty in schedules can lead to the urge to overeat or anxiety.

A great way to get your dog to eat less is by feeding them high-quality food that has fewer calories per cup. This allows you to feed more in quantity, allowing your pet to feel full while maintaining an acceptable caloric intake throughout the day. Some other options include:

Increase your dog's water intake: Drinking more water is a great way to feel full and therefore eat less.

Drinking more water is a great way to feel full and therefore eat less. Feed your dog diets with fiber: Fiber is not only great for the beneficial bacteria in the gut, but it is also great in making your dog feel full. A great high-fiber option is Freshpet's Nature's Fresh Balanced Nutrition Chicken Recipe.

Fiber is not only great for the beneficial bacteria in the gut, but it is also great in making your dog feel full. A great high-fiber option is Freshpet's Nature's Fresh Balanced Nutrition Chicken Recipe. Remove sources of empty calories: Switch your dog's treats from high to low-calorie sources. By using healthy low-calorie treats, you can give more in quantity, and your dog will feel fuller, for example, trading a bacon treat for a cup of strawberries.

If you are noticing that your dog is having stomach or intestinal issues like vomiting or diarrhea, hold off a meal or two and observe. Sometimes it's better to give your dog's stomach a rest from food when showing these symptoms. If they progress, then take your dog to your primary care veterinarian for evaluation.

There are also some medications that have to be given on an empty stomach. If your dog is receiving medication like this, make sure you do not feed your dog until after you have administered the medication and waited for the instructed period of time before meals (ie. 1 hour).

We hope that Dr. Aziza helped clear up some of the top questions you had about feeding your dog. If you have any more questions or want one-on-one help to customize your dog's feeding schedule, book an appointment with your veterinarian or veterinary nutritionist.