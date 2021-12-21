Freshpet : How to Pet-Proof Your House for the Holidays

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but some pet parents may have to agree to disagree. It's not uncommon for pet parents to have a tough time decorating their home for the holidays because of their pet's knack for getting into things they shouldn't - Christmas decor included.

We've put together a list of ways you can pet-proof your home so you can get into the spirit without worrying about your pet this holiday season.

A live Christmas tree is the centerpiece of many families' holiday decorations. If you opt for a live tree, be sure to go with fir or spruce, as pine trees are poisonous to cats. Similarly, keep your pets out of the water it stands in. Pesticides or fertilizers the tree was sprayed with can leach into it from the trunk and over time bacteria can begin to grow in the water, both of which can result in an upset stomach if consumed.

Tinsel is a classic decoration, adding a beautiful sparkle to any tree on which it's adorned. However, this sparkle may attract the attention of your pets and if swallowed, it can lead to serious digestive problems. In some cases, surgery may even be required if your pet isn't able to pass the ingested tinsel naturally.

Lights are another decoration you should be mindful of when you have pets. When decorating your tree, make sure that lights don't hang below the bottom of the tree to minimize the temptation to chew on them. It's also a good idea to reinforce the wire that runs from the tree to the plug with a chew-safe cord protector, like Chewsafe. If you choose to use lights in other areas of the house, follow a similar protocol and keep them out of reach of any curious mouths or paws.

Plants account for a huge share of our Christmas decorations, but not all pet parents realize the risk that some of them can pose. Some of the ones to watch for include:

Poinsettia: The sap from the leaves can irritate your pet's mouth and esophagus and cause an upset stomach.

Holly and mistletoe: Both of these plants can be lethal to pets, due to the toxins in their glossy leaves and decorative berries. If consumed, they can cause an upset stomach, sudden drop in blood pressure, and breathing problems.

Pine trees: Pine trees, in particular, are poisonous to cats. If the needles are consumed, it can result in fatal liver damage. Fortunately, fir and spruce trees make great alternatives!

Amaryllis: This holiday favorite contains a chemical called lycorine, which can cause increased salivation, gastrointestinal issues, lethargy, and tremors if consumed.

If you have these plants as part of your Christmas decorations, make sure that they're in a place that your pet can't reach.

If you're worried about your pet getting into your Christmas decorations while you're not around, use a baby gate to limit areas of the house they can access. With a baby gate, you can keep specific areas of the house pet-proof during the holidays and focus on decorating spaces your pet can't access. While these pet-proof rooms may not be as festive as the rest, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your pet is safe and sound while in them.

When you have visitors over this holiday season, keep an eye on your pet's behavior. Having extra people in the house, even if it's only a few, can cause your pets to act in abnormal ways. Some get extra excited while others look for a way to hide from the noise - both of which put them at risk for escaping from the house. Knowing this, it's a good idea to give them a space where they can take a break from the action. A separate room or even their crate makes a great space for them to decompress with a comfortable bed, water, and some toys for entertainment. It's also a good idea to make sure that their microchip information is up-to-date, as a microchip is their best chance of finding their way home in the event they do escape.

We hope that our pet-proofing tips give you some inspiration for changes you can make around your home ahead of the holidays to make sure that it truly is the most wonderful time of the year for both you and your pet.