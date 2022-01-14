Freshpet : Our Favorite Pet TikTok Accounts to Follow

Whether you're there for the adorable videos or to get involved in the latest viral pet-related challenge, there's no denying that TikTok is a great source of entertainment for pet parents. Freshpet has rounded up our favorite pet TikTok accounts that we're sure you'll love as much as we do!

Mackenzie, a grumpy adventure cat, and her pet parent, Angela Rafuse, have gained a following of fans who love watching their adventures. Despite being 16 years of age, Mackenzie regularly joins Angela to go kayaking, play in the snow, hike, or hit the beach. But what makes this account extra special is the story of Mackenzie's adoption. Angela adopted Mackenzie after her grandfather's passing in 2019, when no other family members wanted her due to her "fiery spirit". After sharing her experience online, she heard from people around the world who too had wanted to take in the pets of their late relatives, but hadn't been able to for a variety of reasons. This inspired Angela to start a non-profit called My Grandfather's Cat, which helps seniors, or anyone with a terminal illness, find a new home for their beloved cat or dog as they enter long-term care, can no longer care for the animal, or die.

You may have seen videos on the internet of people interviewing animals with tiny microphones - well, Cara started this trend! Her most popular series of videos is a compilation of "interviews" she has with her clients during their time at the clinic. They may not have much to say, but they certainly are interested in that little microphone! She also shares videos that give us a look behind the scenes in the day of a vet tech and the type of cases that come into clinics, which is especially exciting for those interested in the medical side of veterinary care.

It's no secret that service dogs do amazing work, but seeing "first-hand" how Lily supports her pet parent, Bridget, and doggy sister, Kinley, is why we can't get enough of her account. Bridget, who uses a wheelchair, takes us behind the scenes to show how she trained Lily to do tasks such as turning on and off lights and opening doors, as well as what a day in their life is like. If that wasn't cool enough, she also shows how Lily supports her hearing-impaired sister by telling her when it's time for a walk or to come inside.

The self-proclaimed CEO of nose crunches, Luna the cat has made a name for herself thanks to the adorable face she makes every time she eats. Every time that Luna is given a crunchy treat, no matter how small, she dramatically wrinkles her nose and squints her eyes as she chews. In addition to these adorable videos, you can expect humorous clips of her showing off her fancy accessories or spending time with her equally as cute fur siblings.

As the name suggests, this account is dedicated to showcasing all of the animals that UPS drivers encounter during their deliveries. Filmed from the point of view of the driver, you quickly see that the myth about animals disliking mail carriers is just that - a myth. Whether it's a dog jumping into the van to check out the deliveries or a pack of alpacas observing from afar, this account will have you considering a career change.

The premise of this account is simple: pet parent, Chris Klemens, gives Booger a dental chew every day and records her reaction. You might think that this would get boring quite quickly, but you would be wrong. Booger loves her dental chews so much that each reaction is bigger than the last. She regularly sprints in circles, jumps up and down, and does playful bows before finally getting her beloved dental chew. She then takes off at lightning speed - or at least as fast as she can move on those slippery wood floors - to dig in.

We hope that these accounts bring you many hours of entertainment and laughs. Have a pet-related TikTok video or account we have to see? Share them in the comments!