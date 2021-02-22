Freshpet : Q4 and Full Year 2020 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
Event Details
Q4 and Full Year 2020 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
February 22, 2021 04:30 PM EST
Sales 2020
319 M
-
-
Net income 2020
3,69 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
64,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
1 088x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
6 069 M
6 069 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
18,8x
EV / Sales 2021
14,8x
Nbr of Employees
462
Free-Float
95,9%
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
151,21 $
Last Close Price
149,33 $
Spread / Highest target
20,5%
Spread / Average Target
1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,0%
